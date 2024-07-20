‘I Run At The Chance To Do Things That Generally Would Scare Other People': Nikki Glaser On Signing On For The Tom Brady Roast And What She’d Like To Do Next

Nikki Glaser is no novice within the world of comedy. To date, the hilarious and respected comedian has dropped four stand-up specials on a variety of platforms, among a number of very successful comedy projects. But between her newest stand up special, Someday You’ll Die on HBO and The Roast of Tom Brady (both of which are Emmy nominated), she has become a bit of a hot commodity in the entertainment business. She doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon and, on that note, she recalled signing on for the aforementioned roast and discussed what she wants to do next.

The Roast of Tom Brady, which streamed live for Netflix subscribers in May, was not Nikki Glaser's first roast. The Comedy Central regular has skewered the likes of Alec Baldwin and Rob Lowe. She herself has been jabbed by big names such as Robert De Niro, Martha Stewart, David Spade, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Ann Coulter, but she always puts them back in their seats. Some people might be intimidated over the notion of making racy jokes with most of Hollywood in the room, but Glaser told Deadline that kind of presence fuels her, and she jumps at the chance to sign onto those opportunities:

I run at the chance to do things that generally would scare other people. I think that stand-up and roasting are both categories of entertainment that other people in the business are like, ‘I wouldn’t touch that.’ And thankfully I don’t have that aversion to it.

The Trainwreck alum not only said yes to the Brady roast, but she ultimately didn’t shy away from rough topics such as Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and their divorce. She led into the topic listing the GOAT’s achievements saying, “You have 7 rings, well 8 now that Gisele gave hers back.” But she didn’t stop there, doubling down with “Tom the only thing dumber than you saying yes to this roast was when you said ‘Hey babe, you should try Jujitsu.'" That definitely had to be one of the "hardest hits" the former NFL player took during the entire roast, and that was just the start of her set. You can see the brutal shot at Brady in the clip below:

So, after drawing major reactions amid the Brady roast, what would Nikki Glaser want to do next? Well, she has an idea, which actually seems perfect for her. Glaser further explained to the trade that she'd love to snag more hosting gigs. And it sounds like there's one particular aspect of being a host that intrigues her the most:

I think [hosting is] honestly something that I’ll be doing a lot of in my future, just because it’s something that falls into the same kind of category as the roast, where you have this prepared monologue and there’s a lot of pressure on. I really thrive in those kinds of settings, where you’re in front of an audience of people in show business and you have to do a really tight, perfect, tonally perfect and funny monologue. I would love to do it, and I think that my name is being tossed around in those kinds of conversations, but we’ll see.

I'd say that as far as job prospects go, the world is certainly Nikki Glaser's oyster right now. And, although she's looking to move forward, she's also recently reflected on the experience of taking part in The Roast of Tom Brady. For example, she was honest with her reaction to Ben Affleck's set , which she found to be lackluster (like a number of viewers did). She also weighed in on Brady’s response in general , opining that he "maybe he didn’t consider the backlash from his family and how it would affect them. Still, Glaser said that she could "understand" his feelings.

Unlike Tom Brady, who says he will never do another roast again, the Good Clean Filth comedian says she thrives off that environment and would be happy to do more. She does indeed seem to have a knack for entertaining, which is probably why she's amassed a solid following. And, surely, those fans will be eager to see what lies ahead for her.

I also can’t wait to see what she does next and, might I say, if you haven’t seen her latest special, you can watch it with a Max subscription . Also, you can still head over to Netflix now and check out her entire performance during The Roast of Tom Brady.