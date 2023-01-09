90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Delivered Details Behind Michael Cheating On Angela, With A Shocking Result

Warning! The following contains spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7's "Tell All: No Limits Part 2." Read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 is rolling right along with its ridiculously long tell-all miniseries, but it's hard to deny how entertaining that ride has been thus far. The latest installment of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff's tell-all even threw a curveball at viewers when it revealed the details behind Michael Illesanmi's alleged cheating scandal, and the arguably shocking result of where things stand now with Angela Deem.

Angela revealed in the final episode before the tell-all that a friend sent her concrete evidence of Michael's infidelity, which he'd previously denied, but fans were in the dark about what all counted as evidence. The latest installment of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily After Ever? tell-all laid out those details, and revealed where they stood after all that information came out, which we'll break down below.

Michael Was Flirting Online With A Woman In America

90 Day Fiancé finally revealed the evidence that pointed to Michael cheating on Angela, and it was apparently even happening when Angela made her surprise trip to Nigeria. The tell-all played recorded voice messages that Michael sent to the American woman, who later sent them to a friend of Angela's. Michael could be heard in the messages telling the woman that he loved her, which drove Angela to tears.

Another interesting reveal from the messages was that the woman Michael was carrying on with was in the United States and that Michael even suggested to her he'd leave Angela for her once he'd officially moved to the U.S. Michael admitted in the special that he did indeed write and say those things, but that it was merely his way of flirting, and that he didn't seriously intend to ever leave Angela.

Still, the fact that he put that option out there may lead some viewers to wonder if Michael is using Angela, and whether he will attempt to leave her once he finally makes it stateside.

Angela Revealed She's Chosen To Stay With Michael

Despite everything that Angela learned about Michael's communication-based infidelity, she informed tell-all host Shaun Robinson that she intended to stay married to him. The news shocked many of the cast in attendance, and maybe even some viewers watching 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? at home. This is the same person who flew to Nigeria specifically to potentially end her marriage if she'd have discovered Michael was cheating, and she tore up his car in the process.

Angela noted that she still loved Michael, and Angela's friend Rene suggested that the relationship being non-physical and happening solely online, much like Angela's flirtation with former Vegas stripper Billy, made it easier for Angela to be so forgiving. While Angela might've forgiven Michael, it definitely looked like she hadn't yet moved on from the incident, and even noted how she felt it would be impossible to trust him going forward. It makes me wonder if this tell-all might ultimately end in them making different choices for the future, but we'll just have to wait and see what happens.

The four-part tell-all for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 continues over on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in for more updates on the cast and what's happening in their lives, and take a peek at what's on the horizon for television going forward with our 2023 TV schedule after it concludes.