Not Even Mario Lopez Truly Knows Why He Looks So Great Ahead Of Turning 50, But He Gives Tequila Some Credit

There are plenty of stars in Hollywood who have managed to age gracefully, from Tom Cruise and Angela Bassett to Jennifer Lopez and Paul Rudd. Among that group is actor and host Mario Lopez , who honestly doesn’t appear to have changed a bit from a physical standpoint, over the years. The fan-favorite star recently hit a major milestone, as he’s set to turn 50 this month. Much of the public, including myself, remain in awe of how the father of three manages to keep himself so perfectly preserved. Apparently, Lopez himself can’t even believe it and, funny enough, he gives tequila some of the credit for that.

It should go without saying that hitting the big 5-0 is nothing short of a blessing for those who manage to do so. When a person reaches that age, they tend to be somewhat contemplative, thinking about the past, present and future. The Saved by the Bell icon did just that while he was discussing his upcoming birthday. Based on his comments, it sounds like he’s more than ready to embrace this new chapter in his life:

I feel good. It isn’t going to slow me down. It’s one of those birthdays where you’re like, ‘Whoa, it sounds old,’ but it isn’t. If you make health a priority, there’s no reason why you can’t keep going another 50. When you’re young, you don’t even think about 50. It seems like a million years away. But now that I’m here, I’m like, ‘50 is the new 30!’

As someone who’s (slightly) under 30 myself, I can honestly say I occasionally look at 50 as something that’s still a ways off for me. Time moves, quickly, of course, and I’ll swiftly (and hopefully) reach that age before I know it. You can’t help but appreciate Mario Lopez’s upbeat outlook on reaching such a milestone. And let’s be honest, life definitely doesn’t have to slow down once you’ve hit the half-century mark. Lopez himself keeps active both personally and professionally, which may contribute to his good health. However, there’s still the matter of his seemingly ageless appearance. While addressing that with Us Weekly , he responded honestly:

I’m always flattered when somebody says something like that, but it’s not like I do anything in particular. I’m just lucky, and I always say that I drink a lot of tequila, and it preserves you. It’s like an embalming fluid. And I’m happy — that keeps you youthful.

I’m not personally much of a drinker but, now, I can’t help but wonder if I might need to invest in a few bottles of quality tequila. The alcohol aside though, it sounds like the star really doesn’t have to do too much to keep himself looking youthful. It’s possible his appearance is just the result of a healthy lifestyle and good genes.

Much has been said about his boyish looks over the years and, in many cases, he continues to prove he has found some kind of fountain of youth. On his 48th birthday, Mario Lopez posted a shirtless gym video , and he looked every bit of 30. His ageless appearance was also evident when he and SBTB co-star Mark-Paul Gosselaar reunited to recreate a photo in 2019. Lopez may not have some major secret to keeping his youthful glow, but you better believe that as was the case when Paul Rudd dropped advice, I’m taking notes . Now, let me go read up on the best tequila that’s available to purchase.