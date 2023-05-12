Now Kevin Costner's Getting A Divorce, A Former Real Housewife Has Set Her Sights On Him

Between the shocking news that Kevin Costner and his wife of 18 years Christine Baumgartner were filing for divorce , and all the alleged drama surrounding Season 5 of Yellowstone there’s been a lot of talk about the Oscar-winner. So, with all the attention surrounding the man behind John Dutton, former Real Housewives star Luann de Lesseps revealed she has quite a crush on the actor.

When asked about who she’d like to date next, The former Real Housewives of New York alum swooned to Page Six about her love for Costner, saying:

He’s so elegant. He’s my type.

She continued to talk about her love for Costner, noting an Oscar speech he gave, saying:

At the Oscars didn’t you think he was amazing? His speech. He was so elegant, so eloquent, so manly.

Now, Kevin Costner has given his fair share of Oscar speeches, so I’m not quite sure which one she's talking about. However, most recently he introduced the Best Director award back in 2022, and he gave a lengthy, but incredibly heartfelt speech about the importance movies, and how various filmmakers have impacted his own life. He also won two Academy Awards in 1991 for Dances with Wolves, so she could also be referring to those as well. Either way, she made it clear she really loves the actor, and thinks he’s an “elegant,” “eloquent,” and “manly” fella.

The reality star then continued to say she’s not with anyone in particular at the moment, but she is dating, explaining:

But I am dating. No one to write home about. I wish.

Lesseps was seen with her ex Jacques Azoulay at a Broadway premiere last March, but they are not back together. The Real Housewives star was also married to Tom D’Agostino until 2017, and he is now engaged to Danielle Rollins. Overall, it sounds like the reality TV star is ready for a new relationship, and would not be mad if it was with Kevin Costner.

These comments from Lesseps come on the heels of a lot of news breaking about Costner both in regard to his divorce and the alleged drama surrounding Yellowstone and its final season . Before his divorce from Baumgartner was announced, there were rumors that the actor behind the Dutton family patriarch was reportedly leaving Yellowstone . Then the news about the actor and his now ex-wife’s split was announced, and that came with claims that she had wanted him to leave Yellowstone .