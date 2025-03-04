The NSFW Comment Stephen Amell’s Daughter Humorously Keeps Saying After Helping Him With His Suits LA Lines

After Suits’ record-breaking resurgence on Netflix in 2023, spinoff Suits LA has finally been airing on the 2025 TV schedule. Centering on a new crop of lawyers at an entertainment law firm in the City of Angels, the series expands the beloved franchise and stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black. Although I miss his beard since he’s been filming with a clean-shaven face, the show has had a fun start. And what makes it more fun is the NSFW comment that Amell’s daughter has been humorously helping him with.

Amell initially shared a first look at Suits LA over the summer after the project was ordered to series. However, before the show really started rolling, the Arrow alum admitted to People that he had his then 10-year-old daughter Maverick read lines with him from the pilot for the audition. And there was one line that was particularly NSFW:

There’s this line where Ted says, and it’s very early on, so I don’t think I’m spoiling too much where I’m trying to sign this client, and the character says to me, ‘Have they signed?’ And they say, ‘If you’re not signing right now, I’ll cut off my left ball if they’re not signing right now.’ And then they sign and my character goes, ‘Left ball lives.’

To be fair, Amell would have had to know what he was getting his daughter into. Even with the show on NBC, there would have to be at least some NSFW jokes, but at least that one was pretty tame. At the very least, Amell wasn’t too horrified that his daughter heard that line because now, fast forward several months, and the actor says that she just cannot get enough of it, and I can’t say I blame her:

My daughter thought that was the funniest thing she’s ever heard. Even now, whenever I mention that I’m going to work, she’s like, ‘Left ball lives, Dad. Left ball lives.’

It’s really funny to know just how much that little line has affected Amell’s daughter, and even after all this time, it’s still as hilarious as ever to her. What makes it even better is the fact that she doesn’t even really know what it means, and yet it’s the funniest thing ever. It does make me wonder just how many times Maverick has helped her dad with auditions or just random line readings and if any other NSFW lines have stuck out to her. But this one certainly seems to have taken the cake.

As for the actual pilot that eventually aired on NBC, the Suits LA premiere brought in some interesting reactions from fans, with many saying that the show crammed in too many major storylines at once, not really giving the characters a starting point. It is still early, so it’s possible that things will start to slow down and give viewers the chance to catch up, but going back and forth between 2010 and the present may not be the greatest idea. At least for now.

With new episodes of Suits LA airing on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription, perhaps one of these days, Maverick Amell will be able to guest star instead of merely helping her dad with lines. Her mom, Cassandra Jean Amell, guest-starred on Arrow back in the day, so why not?