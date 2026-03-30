The Baywatch Reboot: An Updated List Of The New Cast In Swimsuits

Production on the Baywatch reboot is in full swing, and with all the casting announcements, we thought it would be fun to gather some photos of the future cast members in swimsuits. There is nothing more iconic about the original show than the slow-motion shots of all the lifeguards in their trademark red suits, so we should get an idea of what those shots might look like when the new series hits Fox sometime later on the 2026 TV schedule. Some official photos on Instagram have been revealed, and we dug into all the stars' social media accounts to find some gems, including some behind-the-scenes moments of the show!

Stephen Amell As Hobie Buchannon

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Arrow star Stephen Amell leads the cast as Hobie Buchannon (the character played by Jeremy Jackson in the OG show). Hobie, of course, is the son of Mitch Buchannon (David Hasselhoff in the original). He co-captains the lifeguard crew now, and we have to admit, Amell looks pretty darn ripped in red trunks in this video posted on the Baywatch IG account.

Brooks Nader As Selene

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Model and reality star Brooks Nader will star as Selene, who is described as another captain of the lifeguard team on Zuma Beach. Nader is probably best known for her time on Dancing With the Stars and her reality show Love Thy Nader with her sisters, which you can check out with a Hulu subscription. A few years ago, in a moment of foreshadowing, Nader appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition in a red suit, and she's also posted from behind the scenes of the new show.

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Livvy Dunne As Grace

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Livvy Dunne, a former collegiate gymnast, current SI swimsuit model and fitness influencer, will be making her acting debut as Grace, a junior lifeguard learning the ropes. She's posted a few photos on her IG from behind the scenes, including one of her running (presumably in slow motion, of course) on the beach.

David Chokachi As Cody Madison

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One returning cast member who has been announced is David Chokachi, who will be reprising his role as Cody Madison from the final few seasons of the original Baywatch. We have to say, for a guy who is nearly 60 years old, Chokachi is making us all jealous and inspiring everyone, at every age, to hit the gym!

Hassie Harrison As Nat

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Speaking of Yellowstone, Hassie Harrison, who played barrel racer and eventually, Walker's girlfriend, Laramie, on the show, will be one lifeguards on Zuma Beach, Nat. We haven't seen a great photo of Harrison in a famous red suit yet, but we did find this this photo of her on the beach with her husband, singer/songwriter Ryan Bingham, from a few years ago.

Thaddeus LaGrone As Brad

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Another newcomer in the cast of the Baywatch sequel series is Thaddeus LaGrone. The model, musician and former football player is just getting started in Hollywood, and Baywatch is his most high-profile role to date. According to Variety, Brad is a former marine who has returned home and joined the lifeguard team. He certainly looks the part!

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Jessica Belkin As Charlie Bale

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You might recognize Jessica Belkin, who is playing a lifeguard named Charlie, from Hunting Wives, one of the steamiest shows on Netflix in a while. She's also a supporting character in the upcoming Dutton Ranch, the latest spinoff of Yellowstone, available with a Paramount+ subscription. We don't have a lot of info on Charlie, but, as she said on Instagram, Belkin is "ready for her Baywatch era! So are we!

Shay Mitchell As Trina

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Ontario, Canada native Shay Mitchell is a long way from the Great White North (shout out to Doug and Bob McKenzie) on the beaches of Southern California, but she still looks fantastic in her red suit in the behind-the-scenes photo she posted. Like a lot of the cast members, we don't know a ton about her character, Trina, but as she's proving in her social media post that she's working hard to make sure she's "slow mo" ready when shooting.

Noah Beck As Luke

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Noah Beck is proving in this photo that the beach can still be a place to relax. He may not be on the clock or in red, but the former soccer player is still looking the part. Beck is another of the long list of influencers who make up a lot of the cast, something that has occasionally drawn criticism from some fans of the original show.

The rest of the announced cast includes:

Kylar Miranda

Nadia Gray

Luke Eisner

Charlie McElveen

Ashley Moore

So that leaves one more big question: will we see any of the illustrious alumni from the original Baywatch? We frankly don't know if some of the legendary cast members will be a part of this new production. We're talking about names like David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Kelly Slater, Carmen Elektra (who has said she would love to, so long as she doesn't have to shoot in the water), Yasmine Bleeth and, of course, Jason Momoa, who got his start on the spinoff/legacy series Baywatch: Hawaii.

Those are hardly the only actors who appeared on the wildly popular syndicated show, so the sky's the limit... or the shoreline is the limit? Who knows? We'll just have to wait until this fall when the new show airs.