OG Baywatch Star Confirms Filming On The Beach In Those Red Suits Was 'Pretty Grueling'

As Baywatch prepares to return to television with Stephen Amell and others in the mix, former star Erika Eleniak is speaking out that working on the original show was harder than one might think. The Shauni actress confirmed that while she and her co-stars might've looked glamorous onscreen, filming in the beach in those red suits could be pretty uncomfortable at times.

With Fox preparing to bring lifeguards back to television once the 2026 TV schedule winds down, Eleniak spoke to Rewind Magazine about the times when filming on a beach in a swimsuit wasn't all it was cracked up to be. In fact, she said it was at times more difficult to shoot than other shows, and explained the factors that played into that:

It was a very difficult show to shoot. People see the sunshine and the beach and the beautiful bodies, but they don’t think about the wind, the cold water, the sand, the currents, the exhaustion. Sometimes you’re freezing cold in a bathing suit pretending it’s hot outside while they spray you down with water to make you look sweaty. There were so many uncomfortable elements involved.

Baywatch was a show that thrived on fantasy, and unfortunately, the reality of what it took to create it sounds rough. Carmen Electra previously chimed in about the swimming element of the show, telling the cast that staying in shape to prepare for those scenes is vital. That shouldn't be a problem for Amell, as he did enough salmon ladder climbs on Arrow to last a lifetime.

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Even getting cast in Baywatch was a challenge, as Erika Eleniak detailed the multiple rounds of casting she had to go through just to get her job as Shauni. Callbacks are standard in the industry, but I agree this number feels a bit excessive:

It was pretty grueling. I feel like I had about six auditions. You go through casting, then producers and directors, then the network. Then they pair you up with other actors to see what the chemistry is like. It was a really long process.

Times have changed a lot since then, and we'll even have a star from the OG on the new Baywatch to speak to that. Kelly Packard filmed scenes on the set, and so far has had no complaints about the newest entry. I'll be interested to see what newer cast members like Brooks Nader will have to say, and if they've found ways to minimize any discomfort when filming the series.

That said, there are downsides to working on every set, it seems. I think of CW Arrowverse stars who complained about the discomfort of wearing their superhero costumes, which I'm sure Stephen Amell can speak to. At the end of the day, I wonder if he prefer a swimsuit or his super suit?

The latest Baywatch series follows Hobie Buchanon, Mitch's son, as he continues the family tradition of patrolling and helping others on California's beaches. Little does he know, he'll be passing the torch to his daughter Charlie (played by Jessica Belkin), who he didn't know existed until recently. The footage I've seen so far looks promising, so we'll see how this show turns out when it finally premieres.

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The Baywatch revival is headed to Fox in January 2027. It's going to be cold where I'm at, so I'm sure I'll appreciate a show that takes place on the beach to give me some reprieve from the cold winter months.