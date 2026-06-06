Carmen Electra Has Advice For The Baywatch Reboot’s Cast (And I Hope They’re Taking Notes)

The upcoming Baywatch reboot won’t arrive until 2027 but, as the 2026 TV schedule plays out, the cast and crew are hard at work making the show. Filming for the new series kicked off earlier this year, and photos have leaked from set featuring the Baywatch reboot's cast donning the iconic red swimsuits and running on the beach. The show will welcome few OGs, and another franchise icon, Carmen Electra, has advice for the newbies, which I think they should listen to.

Electra starred as Lani McKenzie in Season 8 of Baywatch and, while she only starred in one season of the lifeguard drama, she certainly made a big impact. To that point, she’s already got one new cast member taking after her, as Brooks Nader has been taking cues from her and Pamela Anderson. While speaking with E! News, Electra was asked to share any advice she had for the reboot's new stars and, aside from opining that they should “always be ready,” the starlet said this:

It’s a lot of hard work. So, you just want to be in tip-top shape before you step out there, period. And work on your swimming techniques. Because it's hard. It’s not an easy job.

Any show is hard work, no matter what the circumstances are but, with a series like Baywatch, the stars have to remain in good shape and train accordingly. I'd imagine that can be a lot of pressure. Lead actor Stephen Amell, who stars in the new series as Captain Hobie Buchannon, previously shared how intense prep was for Baywatch. Of course, he’s no stranger to a tough training regimen, having portrayed the Green Arrow for eight years, yet this latest show is a different beast, and Amell's also not as young as he once was.

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Staying in tip-top shape might have been hard for Electra, but she also recalled having some help on set. There was a real-life lifeguard who would come on to direct some of the episodes and in turn, give some pretty tough feedback to the cast. Based on the comments shared by the Scary Movie star, this particular beach monitor really wanted everyone to commit:

He was like, ‘You've got to do everything.’ He was really tough on us. So, I'm hoping they're not as tough on them, but I have a feeling they are.

To me, it wouldn't be surprising if the Baywatch reboot had some actual lifeguards on set, much like how a procedural or medical drama has real cops/firefighters/doctors/nurses either in the writers’ room or as on-set experts to help make the show feel more real. Still, I wouldn't be surprised if there were some real lifeguards involved in some part of the creative process. Also, given that there are franchise vets on set, including David Chokachi and Kelly Packard, I would hope they'd impart some wisdom to the newbies.

I can only imagine the kind of work put into Baywatch, especially since there's apparently some Avengers-level action. At this point, I'm excited to see how the reboot compares to the original and, in the meantime, I'm loving that Carmen Electra and other series alums are showing support.

The new Baywatch premieres on Fox in 2027, and fans can currently watch the original for free on Tubi.