Baywatch Writer Knows Fans Think Open Casting Call Was ‘A Stunt,’ But There’s Photographic Evidence Of Why They Were Wrong

A new Baywatch series is on the way, with Burn Notice creator Matt Nix serving as its showrunner. Franchise OG David Chokachi is returning, though there are a lot of franchise newcomers donning the iconic red swimsuits this time around. On that note, the show has recently earned attention due to its open casting process. Now, one of the reboot’s writers, Bradley Marques, is acknowledging the fact that many viewed the method as “a stunt,” and he even provided a photo to show that those assumptions were unfounded.

Many of the original cast of Baywatch were relatively unknown actors before joining the original hit show, like Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra and Jason Momoa. The reboot, for which an open casting call was launched this past February and has already concluded, will also feature some unknowns. To that point, Bradley Marques posted a photo to Instagram, which showed him alongside a “talented actress” joining the series:

A post shared by Bradley Marques (@bradscreenwriter) A photo posted by on

As noted in the post, the star in question is Hanna Balicki and, according to Actors Access, she’s done commercials, music videos, guest-starring roles in TV shows, and some independent films. Needless to say, this could be a major gig for Balicki (whose exact role remains unknown) and, if that photo is anything to go by, she seems happy to be involved.

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The new Baywatch show's open casting call drew a lot of attention and saw countless hopefuls show up to shoot their shot for a role. Said actors also did so while sporting their best swim gear. Many theorized that the producers utilized that method simply to drum up publicity for the show and create conversations instead of giving true consideration to relative newcomers. However, Marques argued that wasn't the case. As he explained in the caption of his post:

Meet [Hanna Balicki] - a talented actor who got on Baywatch through the open casting call. I understand it's easy to think is was just a publicity stunt - but it was not. There was talent in that pool. And we see them. #baywatch #tv #writer #acting

Sure, the upcoming Fox series may have well-known actors including Arrow alum Stephen Amell, who's playing the new Baywatch captain. However, it also seems the open casting call was used as a legitimate way for the creative team to find fresh talent to play notable roles.

In fact, Variety reported that 2,000 actors, models, and “wannabes” of all ages and body masses were present at the Marina del Rey Marriott to see if they had what it took to run across the beach for those iconic slow-motion shots.

Apparently, 14,000 people submitted reels and headshots, and 2,000 were invited to audition. The attendees all had unique traits, like a mother-daughter duo with zero acting experience or an influencer who had never even heard of the OG series. With the producers searching for series regulars, lifeguards, barflies and extras, even Amell said, “This whole thing is not normal.” (Now, I’d love to see a documentary about what the casting process was like.)

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Other than Hanna Balicki, we also know Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader will be donning the red swimsuit as Captain of the rival Zuma Beach lifeguards. (Now, that’s great casting right there). While the Dancing with the Stars contestant admits she’s not “necessarily an actor,” she says that’s not stopping her from trying new things. Take a look at the list of principal actors within the cast, including Nader:

Stephen Amell

Brooks Nader

Hassie Harrison

Thaddeus LaGrone

Jessica Belkin

Noah Beck

Shay Mitchell

To be completely fair, the open casting call did arguably bring a sizable amount of attention to this latest chapter in the Baywatch saga. Still, based on Bradley Marques' take, the producers were sincerely seeking talent within this proverbial pool. Let's just hope Balicki and the chosen stars will be up for all the action that takes place in and around the ocean. Until the reboot series premieres, watch the OG show using a Prime Video subscription.