How The Pitt’s Crew Shot That Reckless Scene Involving Robby, His Motorcycle And No Helmet
Let's talk about that scene and its lack of a helmet.
Spoilers for the premiere of The Pitt’s second season are ahead! Read with caution, and watch the show with an HBO Max subscription.
When Season 2 of The Pitt opened with Noah Wyle’s Dr. Robby riding his motorcycle without a helmet on, I was shook. How could a doctor not practice standard safety while riding his bike? Well, that’s a question I’ll be thinking about as the critically acclaimed second season of The Pitt continues. However, while we wait for the answer, I asked the show’s cinematographer about how they filmed this polarizing and controversial choice Robby made.
I’m sure I’m not the only one thinking about how opening The Pitt’s run on the 2026 TV schedule with Robby riding by an ambulance on his motorcycle with his helmet sitting behind him on the bike was bold. It also says a lot about where Noah Wyle’s character is this season. However, when they were shooting this sequence, the choice about the helmet hadn’t been made yet. Director of photography Johanna Coelho told me all about that during an interview for CinemaBlend, explaining:
The cinematographer did tell me that they’d been “thinking about it for a while,” but when they shot the scene, they wanted both options. She also explained that they filmed the sequence on both “a process trailer” and “just following” the bike; that way, they had multiple types of shots to work with.
Coelho broke down how they shot the scene with both Noah Wyle and a stunt driver, as well, saying:
So, with the takes where Robby wasn’t wearing a helmet, they had to use facial replacement in post to make it look like Noah Wyle was driving instead of the stunt driver.
The other aspect of this process that Coelho recalled was how they filmed it both with a process trailer (which is a piece of equipment that pulls both the vehicle and the cameras) and freely, meaning the bike was on the road. Speaking specifically to why they loved those shots that were “freely moving,” the cinematographer told me:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Overall, this entire shot created a dynamic and visceral opening sequence that caused the formation of another big question The Pitt needs to answer. I need to know why Robby wasn’t wearing a helmet, and I need to know why he’s lying about it (considering he had a helmet with him). To that point, Coelho told me that this will be a detail that impacts the rest of the season. She said:
HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month
You can stream new episodes of The Pitt every Thursday on HBO Max. Plans start at $10.99 per month, and that gives you access to the platform's immense library of movies and shows.
Listen, we know a “monkey wrench” will get thrown into the hospital this season. It’s also clear that Robby is not in the best place mentally as he works his last shift before his sabbatical. And, to be frank, that choice to drive recklessly without a helmet feels like it will play into all this somehow.
So, to find out how that happens, you can tune into new episodes of The Pitt on HBO Max every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.