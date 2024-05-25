Paramount Is Airing Yellowstone Episodes All Weekend And It's Reminding Me Why I Desperately Want Kayce And Rip Scenes In Season 5

Let me start out by addressing my own Yellowstone bias. Kayce and Rip are my two favorite characters, so of course, I want them to share more scenes together. However, as I’ve been reflecting on the show’s earlier seasons throughout the Memorial Day Marathon on Paramount that’s been airing on the 2024 TV schedule , I have become passionate about the idea that the final episodes of Taylor Sheridan’s Western should feature more of Luke Grimes and Cole Hausers’ characters interacting. Honestly, I'm desperate for it.

Kayce And Rip Have A History, But Their Story Fizzled Out

In the early seasons of Yellowstone, Kayce lived in the bunkhouse, and he took some of the authority that Rip had for quite some time. This caused a power imbalance between the two, and climaxed in a fight.

The two got into a literal fistfight over who got to run the bunkhouse, and it implied the history between Cole Hauser and Luke Grimes’ characters -- clarifying this idea that Rip was kind of like the son John always wanted while Kayce could never quite meet his dad's expectations. Rip ended up sacrificing his pride for John, however, he by no means liked that Kayce was in charge.

A bit later on, Kayce and Rip’s relationship evolved after the reveal that Walker wasn't dead because the youngest Dutton let him go.

As the show progressed, their relationship and rivalry took a backseat as Kayce dealt with his life with Monica while Rip and Beth’s relationship grew tenfold. Unlike Beth and Jamie’s rivalry though, Rip and Kayce’s relationship hasn’t gone anywhere in a while, and I’m really hoping that changes come Season 5.

I Think There's An Opportunity For Kayce And Rip To Share A Major Storyline Together

As I’ve noted before, I have a bone to pick with Kayce’s story . In the beginning, Luke Grimes’ character was set up as the hero of Yellowstone. However, over time he’s become isolated from the rest of the Dutton family, with the exception of John. Once he moved off the ranch, it felt like we never really saw him interact with Rip, Beth and the Bunkhouse Boys outside of riding together to get a job done.

In the final episodes of Season 5, I desperately want Rip and Kayce to share a big story together, and I think it’s possible. As far as we know, Kevin Costner isn’t returning as John Dutton, which could be a good thing , because, if his character dies, it will open up the story and force the characters to interact with each other to figure out how to save the ranch as well as who gets it.

I think at the heart of the ranch are Kayce, Rip and Beth. While Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly obviously share tons of scenes together, both of them don’t interact with Kayce that often, and even when they share moments they don’t talk that much. If their dad is gone, it would force them all together, because questions about succession and ownership will have to involve all of them. Rip and Beth are John's tightest allies, arguably, while Kayce is the natural successor for the ranch. They'll need to work together to save the Dutton legacy.

At the moment, Jamie and others are attempting to take the ranch from the Duttons. I think it’s imperative that Kayce and Rip (and Beth) finally get together to save it. We know these two men are a good pairing from earlier seasons, and it’s a shame we haven’t gotten more of them.

Now, is the time to do it, Taylor Sheridan!

Hopefully, when the final episodes of Yellowstone premiere next fall, we’ll see Kayce and Rip together again. It would be an epic pairing, and it would make these final moments so much better, especially if John is gone.