Paris Hilton Officially Got Married To Carter Reum And A Carnival Was Involved

When we think of dreamy, fairytale weddings, we might often imagine Disney's Cinderella and Prince Charming or one of those real-life British royalty ones. Well, surprise, surprise, we’ll have to add Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s extravaganza to the running list. The two had been dating since 2019 before Reum, a venture capitalist, proposed in February. (And no, in case you're wondering, they’re not pregnant - yet) Now, they're officially married and, not so surprisingly, a carnival was involved in their nuptials.

The star-studded ceremony itself was apparently very elaborate. Per TMZ, it initially took place in Bel Air at Paris Hilton’s late grandfather’s McMansion on Thursday night, with 1,000 white roses draped down the aisles and what looked like 1,000 white lights on the ceiling. Not to mention, the reality star had four – yes, four – different wedding dresses for the auspicious day. The primary look, though, seems to be a flower-embroidered Oscar de la Renta gown. On Instagram, Hilton posted a partial glance of herself from the occasion, with the caption, “My forever begins today…” See here:

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) A photo posted by on

Several of Paris Hilton’s close A-List celeb friends were in attendance for her marriage. Her Simple Life co-star Nicole Richie was there, along with the likes of Paula Abdul, Bebe Rexha and Emma Roberts, with Kim Kardashian pulling train duty and Demi Lovato moonlighting as a wedding singer.

And obviously, the high-rolling Hilton family didn't just stop there for the starlet's first march down the aisle. The festivities have evidently continued every day since. According to TMZ, they threw a carnival-themed party at Santa Monica Pier yesterday – and, now, I'm just imagining Christine Quinn's engagement party on Selling Sunset on a much bigger and better scale. The family also held a more formal black and white tie party today with more celebrations reportedly to continue this coming week. You only get married once… right?

All the behind-the-scenes planning and preparation for the Bel Air wedding was documented for fans to see in the Peacock series Paris in Love. Reportedly, Paris Hilton’s wedding preparations were the actual reason behind her mom Kathy Hilton being missing from filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' upcoming season of late.

Both Kathy Hilton and sister Kyle Richards, another Real Housewife, are featured in Paris in Love and, judging from the trailer alone, it would appear that drama is not solely exclusive to the Bravo network. (Apparently, the infamous It Girl of the early 2000s was having some serious hesitations and family problems in the lead up to the big day.) But then again, drama and being in the public eye are not new things to Paris Hilton anyway. Here’s hoping that Kathy can muster up more of it for the upcoming season of Beverly Hills.

No matter what the promos teased, though, the apparent hesitations didn’t last forever – because the extravagant, carnival-themed shindig did in fact still go on. To see Paris Hilton’s love story come full circle, Paris in Love is streaming now on Peacock.