Suits Star Patrick J. Adams Cheekily Updated Instagram Bio To Joke About Meghan Markle And The Show's Netflix Success

Suits is finding a new audience years after airing on USA Network for nine seasons. The success of the legal dramedy is surprising to many, especially since it doesn’t subscribe to the modern day conventions of prestige TV. However, this hasn’t stopped the show from appearing in the Netflix Top 10 every week since it was added to the streaming platform. Now, series alum Patrick J. Adams is commemorating the show’s newfound popularity with an update to his Instagram bio that also humorously references his former co-star, Meghan Markle.

Suits arguably became a more prominent part of the cultural zeitgeist when Meghan Markle started dating Prince Harry and ultimately sealed their fairytale wedding with a kiss back in 2018. Prior to joining the royal family (and eventually stepping down as a senior member), she was best known for playing ambitious paralegal Rachel, who was a love interest for Patrick J. Adams’ Mike. It's honestly hard not to consider that information amid the show's resurgence by way of streaming. So Adams, in his cheeky way, celebrated by adding a line to his Instagram bio that (not-so-subtly) mentions those aforementioned facts:

the guy from that show you're watching on that app because that girl married that prince

The actor is clearly aware of the aura that surrounds the show as well as his position on it. Don't let the joke fool you, though. The cast of Suits has been supportive of their co-star’s royal journey over the years, and all attended her Royal Wedding in 2018. She has since retired from acting, and has moved on to other business ventures with Prince Harry while pursuing a life in California. With the show's streaming popularity having brought further attention to the Deal or No Deal star's acting career, one has to wonder if she'd ever consider returning to the profession.

As for Patrick J. Adams, he left the workplace dramedy when Meghan Markle did and only appeared as a recurring character during the final season. In the years following that, he briefly joined the cast of Disney+’s The Right Stuff , but Adams' first post-Suits gig was a recurring role on Amazon’s Sneaky Pete. Interestingly, since the lawyer-centric show became a streaming darling, fans have been clamoring for more episodes. While this would seem unlikely due to events that occurred in Season 9, a revival is not out of the question, according to creator Aaron Korsh. With that, you can't help but wonder if Adams and Markle would return to the franchise if a company were to greenlight a new season.

But in the meantime, it seems like Patrick J. Adams is having fun with the show finally getting the widespread attention this fan believes it deserves. Not many shows have a major star become a fixture of the English royal family and eventually have an unprecedented second run on a streaming service. The series is certainly unique, and I hope the rest of the cast -- like him -- enjoys this resurgence.

Those looking to check out Suits can catch it now, as it's currently available to stream with a Netflix subscription. The former USA series is also streaming for Peacock subscribers, along with its season long spin-off series, Pearson.