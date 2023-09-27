Patrick J. Adams Is ‘Missing’ His Suits Co-Stars In Sweet Throwback Photos, Now Bring Me A Reboot

Ever since Suits landed on Netflix, the formerly USA Network show got a second life, slowly becoming one of the streamer’s most popular shows and finding a new audience. This has led to many clambering for a reboot of the Suits, and hopefully bringing in the OG cast back in the process. This week Patrick J. Adams seemed to dangle the carrot even more, as he posted a bunch of adorable behind the scenes photos from the set.

The Suits cast is very aware of the show’s newfound popularity on streaming, especially Adams, who has made several references to the shows success on social media, including with his Instagram bio. Fans have been begging for more Suits-related content and the actor definitely delivered with some of the photos he posted on Instagram. The set pics make it look like the cast had an absolute blast making the show, almost as much fun as audiences are having revisiting it. He clearly misses the series along with fans, as he captioned one photo he took of Meghan Markle and Sarah Rafferty with “I miss my friends.” You can see the post below:

Many beautiful photos have been taken of Markle, especially after she exchanged vows with Prince Harry and became the Duchess of Sussex. However Adams would give royal photographers a run for their money with the gorgeous photo he took of Markle from the Suits set. He posted the photo in a carousel of other great portraits of the cast. He continued his nostalgic sentiment in the caption.

The actor was clearly having all the feelings, and decided to take the Suits fanbase with him. He posted more photo carousels, and I can’t get over that early 2010s iPhone photography. What a time to be alive.

His final post featured some notable guest stars like Margo Martindale, as well as adorable pics of the main cast goofing around. He finished off strong, starting with a cool candid moment of our favorite Pearson Hardman bosses, Harvey and Jessica (played by the talented Gabriel Macht and Gina Torres).

All of these trips down memory lane are making me want that Suits reboot even more! While the creator of that show has said he is satisfied with how the show ended, he did seem to suggest that he’d be open to a spinoff show. However, Suits already tried a spinoff with the show Pearson, which centered Jessica Pearson as the protagonist. The show is getting attention after becoming available for Peacock subscribers this year, so maybe more eyes on Suits content could be motivation enough for another shot at a spinoff. If Adams and Markle are down, I’d love to see what happened to Mike and Rachel after they departed from the firm.

In the meantime, fans can revisit the magical days of Suits through Patrick J. Adams’ Instagram, or by streaming the lawyer dramedy now with a Netflix subscription. For more information on what other binge-worthy shows are available on the streamer, check out our feature on the best shows to binge watch on Netflix right now.