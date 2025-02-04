Patrick Mahomes Shares Amusing Reason Why Taylor Swift Playing The Super Bowl Halftime Show Wouldn't Be Ideal

In just a few short days, sports fans and casual viewers alike will be able to watch Super Bowl LIX – one of the biggest events on the 2025 TV schedule. The matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs should be entertaining as should another particular event during the game. Fans will be able to see a Kendrick Lamar-headlined halftime show, which promises to be electric. Not performing that night will be Chiefs fan Taylor Swift, and Patrick Mahomes has a take on why that’s likely for the best.

Few people would argue with the notion that Taylor Swift is one of the most engaging pop stars in the world right now. So she more than possesses the vocals, stage presence and song catalogue to spearhead the music of a Super Bowl halftime show. However, that’s not why Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes it would be ideal for her to sit this one out. The seasoned NFL player addressed the press (via Athlon Sports) during SB Opening Night at New Orleans' Superdome, where he dropped his amusing perspective:

As long as (Travis Kelce) is playing and we're in the Super Bowl, it's going to be hard for her to do the halftime show. So hopefully, Trav keeps playing and we keep making it to the Super Bowl.

It’s easy to chuckle when hearing the decorated athlete’s comments, but he honestly makes a fair point. The “Wildest Dreams” singer has now become a major fixture at games, where she cheers on boyfriend Travis Kelce from a pricey suite while adorned in a Chiefs jacket. I’d imagine the Grammy winner would ideally want to remain a spectator so that she can put all of her energy into rooting for her man. Plus, considering that Kelce would be in the locker room with his teammates during halftime, he’d miss the performance anyway.

While Patrick Mahomes’ take is funny, it’s understandable as to why he would be asked the question and why fans would believe there’s a chance Taylor Swift might perform. Swifties are likely aware that Kendrick Lamar was featured on a remixed version of Swift’s hit 2015 single “Bad Blood.” The prospect of them teaming up at this year’s Super Bowl is a cool thought, and it would surely break the Internet. Alas, I’d imagine that the chances of it happening are likely slim.

Even if the “Fearless” singer doesn’t partake in the performance, I still believe it’ll be one for the books. Joining K-Dot on stage will be SZA, who should add an extra spark to what should already be an electric set. Kendrick Lamar confirmed his Super Bowl gig in September 2024, and the announcement was met with much excitement. Though New Orleans native Lil Wayne took issue with not being selected for the job. Nevertheless, Lamar is a capable performer who can put on a show I’m sure will have plenty of surprises. (As Usher alluded to, though, just don’t expect Drake to show up on stage at any point.)

The stage is certainly set for what should be an exciting game and an excellent halftime show. At this point, expect Taylor Swift to simply sit this one out as Patrick Mahomes suggests. Still, there’s always the chance she could surprise fans and reunite with her buddy, K-Dot, for a quick performance.

Make sure you tune in when Super Bowl LIX when it airs on Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on Fox.