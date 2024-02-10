There's A Wild Story Behind Taylor Swift's Viral Chiefs Jacket As Kristin Juszczyk Revealed Why She Had To Guess The Pop Star's Measurements

At the intersection of sports and fashion, the most relevant name at the moment is Kristin Juszczyk. She’s the wife of San Francisco 49er Kyle Juszczyk, and she’s gone viral for not only making her own fire game day fits, but Taylor Swift’s as well. That’s right, that viral No. 87 puffer jacket Swift wore a few weeks ago was made by this talented designer. Now, she’s opening up about the wild story behind it, and how she had to totally guess the pop star’s measurements.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship is at the center of pop culture right now, especially since the Kansas City Chiefs are about to play in the Super Bowl and Swift’s list of projects just got longer with the announcement of The Tortured Poets Department. The effect of this duo has been wild, and one way you can see it is through the attention the designers of the singer's clothes receive, specifically when it comes to Kristin Juszczyk and her next-level jacket.

While speaking with People , the designer told the story of how it came to be, and it’s crazy. She said:

No one is going to believe this is, but it’s true, I had nobody’s measurements. It was just a full wing. I didn’t have confirmation that I was going to get Taylor’s jacket, it kind of was just ‘I’m just gonna shoot my shot.’ I was making Brittany [Mahomes] a jacket, and I asked Brittany like ‘Hey, I would be honored to make something for Taylor, would you be able to pass it along? Like zero pressure, whatsoever. I don’t expect her to wear it, it’d just be an honor to gift it to her.’ And she said ‘Yeah, of course.’

Ever since Swift attended her first Chiefs game , we’ve seen her bond with Brittany Mahomes as they watch their partners play. The two are clearly pretty tight, and since Juszczyk had designed fits for Patrick Mahomes’ wife before, she figured she could ask her if Swift would want one too.

So she shot her shot, and it paid off big time, because the internet fell in love with those gorgeous puffer jackets, that you can see below:

However, there’s more to this story, because Juszczyk didn’t have the exact measurements for Swift, because she wasn’t working directly with her, this coat was simply a gift. Recalling how she figured out what size to make the jacket, the fashion designer said:

So, I just googled Taylor Swift’s height, and I just wung it. I mean, it’s a jacket so it’s OK if it’s a little big, right? So, I went on the bigger side, and it just, I completely wung it. So, seeing her in it at first was just such a pinch-me moment that she actually wore it. But the seamstress in me was like ‘Oh my god, it fits her so well! I can’t believe it fits her.’

I was already obsessed with this puffer jacket, and this story made it even better.

Following the viral moment of Swift wearing it at the Chiefs game, Kristin Juszczyk blew up, and now she has a licensing deal with the NFL, per NYT . Plus, with both the pop star’s boyfriend Travis Kelce and Kristin Juszczyk's husband Kyle playing for the two opposing teams in the Super Bowl that’s about to air on the 2024 TV schedule , things have really skyrocketed for the talented designer.

In the end, I’m so happy Kristin Juszczyk shooting her shot and googling Taylor Swift’s height worked out so well, because now this designer is on the rise, and her game-day outfits are taking over. And when it comes to the Super Bowl airing on February 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS, not only should you be paying attention to the Chiefs and 49ers, but you should also be on the lookout for Juszczyk, Swift, and their absolutely incredible outfits.