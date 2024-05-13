Miranda Cosgrove On How Stalker’s Death Continues To Affect Her

Miranda Cosgrove is well known to the public for the comedic characters she's played, like Summer Hathaway in the funny family flick School of Rock as well as Megan Parker on Drake & Josh. And, of course, she truly grew up while filming iCarly , on which she played the lead role. Aside from all of that, the former child actress has also discussed her experiences within the industry, including some that are less-than-pleasant. One such situation occurred in 2016, when a stalker killed himself outside of her house and, as Cosgrove recently shared, that still affects her.

There are a number of major celebrities who've dealt with stalking-related situations. Fifty Shades of Grey's Jamie Dornan had a stalker show up at his house, and The White Lotus’ Alexandra Daddario had an armed stalker appear at her abode while she was on the premises. As for Miranda Cosgrove, a man lit himself on fire and shot himself outside her home while she was away. During an interview with Bustle , she shared candid thoughts on the impact that moment has had on how she views her residence:

That’s another reason why I go back and forth to my parents’ house so much. I just don’t feel super safe in that house. For two years after it happened, I wouldn’t really stay there. Then I got into a relationship and because that person was there with me, I was less scared. But I don’t really like being there on my own that much.

This isn't the first time Miranda Cosgrove has spoken about her stalker. While on Whitney Cummings' Good For You podcast in 2020, she told the story in a more humorous way. Cosgrove and Cummings laughed about how “dumb” it was for her stalker to light himself on fire in one of the rare nights it rained in Los Angeles. The former child star also joked about the idea of burying things like milk chocolate in her backyard for about three days. That account of the situation aside, these latest comments indicate that the actress is still feeling the affects of what went down.

While the Despicable Me star wasn't home when the stalker arrived, another woman was in the vicinity and was shot by the stalker after being mistaken for the actress. It wasn’t until years later that the Yours, Mine & Ours alum ran into a woman at the Kitten Rescue LA event who admitted to her she was the person who was shot that night. She explained that the reason for being in the star’s neighborhood was to visit a friend she that was seeking comfort from after experiencing a breakup.

More on Miranda Cosgrove (Image credit: Shout! Studios) Miranda Cosgrove Shares Honest Thoughts On Her Viral F-Bomb Appreciation Moment

One can certainly understand how Miranda Cosgrove would still be processing the scenario in some ways, but she's not just dwelling on the past now. She said that she’s now on a mission to “start a new chapter” and find somewhere “safe.” And, despite the stalking situation, she said in her interview that she was still able to watch one of Netflix’s best shows , Baby Reindeer, which covers series creator Richard Gadd’s experience with the same kind of situation. Cosgrove said watching the dramedy miniseries didn’t trigger any traumatic memories and commended Gadd for the courage to act out his own terrible past memories. One hopes that as Cosgrove moves forward from the event, she'll continue to prioritize her mental health and well being.

You can watch Miranda Cosgrove on Drake & Josh and iCarly by streaming them with a Paramount+ subscription .