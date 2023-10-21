Pete Davidson's Mom Shared A Throwback To His First Season Of SNL And His First Time Hosting. It's Very Sweet

Pete Davidson’s return to Saturday Night Live was spectacular, with his viral parody of Barbie's “I’m Just Ken” really striking a chord with viewers. He brought his family to Studio 8H for support, too, which is sweetly on brand for him. And it wouldn’t have been a Davidson family outing without his mom, Amy, who viewers have heard about here and there since her son made his SNL debut. She celebrated the big night by sharing a throwback to his first season and some pics of from his recent hosting gig.

Mrs. Davidson couldn’t hold back her pride over her son’s SNL hosting debut. The proud mother of two chose to mark the special moment by posting to her Instagram. She dropped a slideshow of photos from Pete's first season on the series, and they led up to the snapshots from his triumphant return to 30 Rockefeller Plaza. The comedian’s mother even threw in a few photos showing how he was welcomed back to the iconic NBC studio. Check out the lovely photos from the affectionate mother down below:

This wonderful post should come as no surprise, considering Mrs. Davidson always been her son's biggest supporter.Her post gave “how we started versus how we finished” vibes. You can see the Meet Cute star’s growth from a featured SNL player to a well-known film, TV and stand-up veteran. It looked like the cast and crew couldn’t wait for Davidson’s return after his initial hosting debut was canceled during the recently ended writers' strike. (This episode filmed amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike due to the show working under the Network Code.) The flower initials and bouquets were definitely a sign of their appreciation for the SNL alum, and you love to see it.

The adoring mama's message to her son and the SNL cast and crew capped off a fun Season 49 premiere for the late-night institution. The cast and crew weren’t the only ones waiting for Pete Davidson’s late-night return. Series EP Lorne Michaels sent a text message teasing the comedian about hosting the sketch comedy series. He may have only left after Season 47, but he'd been greatly missed (by fans and colleagues).

In addition to the hosting job, Pete Davidson has been making headlines due to his love life. Since he broke up with ex Chase Sui Wonders, he's been linked to actress and model Madelyn Cline, and there's been new evidence to suggest they're together. Cline reportedly sat with Davidson's family during the show and accompanied him to the afterparty later that night. On a funnier note, his "I'm Just Pete" sketch referenced Progressive spokeswoman Flo, who provided a fun response to the faux speculation that she and Davidson were seeing each other.

2023 has certainly been a big year for Pete Davidson. He'd already had big roles in movies like Dumb Money and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and his return to SNL only added to that in a big way. But his mom's sweet post about that third gig may just be the icing on the cake. You can check out Davidson's return to Saturday Night Live by streaming the episode with a Peacock subscription.