Following Pete Davidson's Hilarious Barbie Song On SNL, Flo From Progressive Shared Fun Reaction To Their Rumored Relationship

Following the end of the WGA writers’ strike, Pete Davidson made his long-awaited return to Studio 8H when he hosted the Season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live. In addition to a surprise “Trayvis” cameo, the episode included some pretty great skits, and of course, Davidson killed each one. Perhaps the cherry on top would be Davidson’s Barbie parody, “I’m Just Pete,” which was a play on Ryan Gosling’s “I’m Just Ken” from the movie. After Davidson mocked his romantic tendencies through the song, Flo from Progressive shared a hilarious reaction to their rumored relationship, which was referenced in the short.

When Pete Davidson sang about his dating history during the SNL sketch, viewers could spot a magazine that included pictures of him with characters and people such as Michelle Obama, Lois from Family Guy, and Flo from Progressive. Now, the fan-favorite face of the insurance company has spilled the tea about her secret relationship with the Bupkis star on X (formerly known as Twitter). She humorously noted that she and Davidson have since reconnected after a claim incident involving a dream car and a dream home. She also shared the following message:

It's come to my attention that a new chapter of my dating history has surfaced. Yes, Pete and I have a long, complicated history. But we care a lot for one another. He respects my role as a public figure, working woman and insurance extraordinaire. And I respect his role as a tabloid regular. After our amicable separation, we are now navigating the difficult journey of co-parenting our rat-infested boat. Please respect our privacy at this time.

This is comedic perfection! I'd totally stan these two together and love to hear that they're on good terms Now, I need to know what Michelle Obama and Lois have to say about their relationships. But in all seriousness, though, this is a great piece of marketing on Progressive's part. Flo has been the mascot for the company since 2008, and it makes sense that the execs would capitalize on both her popularity and the Saturday Night Live segment in such a clever way. And honestly, if it were possible, would it be all that surprising if the Suicide Squad alum were to try to date the perky insurance rep?

It's no secret that Pete Davidson’s actual love life has made plenty of headlines over the past several years. He’s been linked to Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande and even had a fling with Kate Beckinsale, which her ex has since discussed. Earlier this year, he broke up with Chase Sui Wonders, his Bodies Bodies Bodies co-star. And more recently, there's evidence to suggest he's dating Madelyn Cline -- one of the stars of Netflix's Outer Banks. The fact that Davidson is so self-aware about his romantic entanglements says a lot about him. I mean, hey, if you can't laugh at yourself, who can you laugh at?

Meanwhile, SNL is finally kicking into gear, and Season 49 is lining up hosts and musical guests for fans to look forward to. I'm not sure if we'll see Pete Davidson on the show again this season, but it's definitely possible that he could cameo or pop in for a quick sketch. What can be said now, though, is that the comedian set a solid bar with his Barbie sketch, and it's great that fans had fun with it -- and that he and Progressive's Flo are cool.

New episodes of Saturday Night Live air at 11:30 p.m. ET as part of the 2023 TV schedule, and installments can be streamed using a Peacock subscription as well.