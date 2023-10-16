As Rumors Swirl Around Pete Davidson’s Love Life, There’s New Evidence He’s Dating Madelyn Cline

Pete Davidson’s dating history can’t be matched by too many people, as the star has dated some of the most notable actresses in Hollywood. From Ariana Grande to Kim Kardashian, the fan-favorite comedian has certainly romanced the best of them. Davidson has more recently been linked to yet another notable star – Madelyn Cline. Of course, neither he nor the Outer Banks cast member have confirmed or denied the speculation at this point. Despite that though, there seems to be new evidence that the two are indeed an item, and Saturday Night Live is involved.

This past weekend, the 29-year-old comedian returned to his stomping grounds at 30 Rockefeller Plaza to host SNL’s Season 49 premiere. There were plenty of folks in the audience to cheer on his return to the stage at Studio 8H, including his supposed lady. An insider told ET that Madelyn Cline was also present for the taping, and there’s more. The 25-year-old actress was reportedly sitting with the Davidson family during the show. While discussing the matter, the source shared more details on the state of the alleged relationship:

Things between Madelyn and Pete seem to be getting more serious. Madelyn sat in the audience next to Pete's family while he hosted SNL last night. She looked comfortable with them and seemed happy to be there and proud of him.

This information, of course, doesn’t confirm anything one way or another. There’s always the chance that the Glass Onion alum was just present to support Pete Davidson as a close friend. However, it’s interesting to hear that she was allegedly sitting with his family as they watched him parody Barbie’s “I’m Just Ken'' and pay tribute to those affected by the attacks in Israel and Gaza. The two were also photographed attending the SNL afterparty when taping for the night was done.

The pair were first reported to be dating back in September and, at the time, it was asserted that they’d spent a night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The dating rumors only heated up from there and, up to this point, the two have seemingly been keeping a relatively low profile. The Suicide Squad alum has historically tried to keep his relationships private (though that proved somewhat challenging when he was with Kim Kardashian.) So if he continues that trend, it’s likely that he won’t provide any kind of firm confirmation when it comes to these latest reports.

Earlier this year, Pete Davidson’s reported girlfriend was Chase Sui Wonders , who he worked with on the horror comedy film Bodies Bodies Bodies. Earlier this year, Wonders and Davidson spent a lot of time together and even co-starred in the latter’s comedy series, Bupkis (which is streamable for Peacock subscribers ). Wonders was also present when Davidson drove his car into a Beverly Hills home in March. By the summer, they were still reported to be going strong, but the couple ultimately broke up this past August.

Pete Davidson certainly doesn’t waste time when it comes to finding new partners. We’ll, of course, have to wait and see if there is legitimacy to the idea that he and Madelyn Cline are dating. But at the very least, this evidence indicates that they’re hanging out, which is how a number of romances begin.