Pete Davidson Says Doctors Studied For Years To Shadow Prestigious Surgeon, But All He Had To Do Was Drive A Car Into ‘A Garage'

Pete Davidson was one of the youngest cast members to be hired on SNL , and his comedy talent speaks volumes in his best movies and TV shows like The King of Staten Island, Bupkis, and his comedy specials. Now, he's using comedy to open up about the car accident he was in over a year ago, how it led to him shadowing a prestigious doctor for his community service, and how he got to do something many doctors spend years working toward.

Back in March 2023, Pete Davidson was in a Beverly Hills car accident with his then-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, and he was charged with reckless driving. While going “100 miles an hour,” he crashed his Mercedes into someone’s house, and no one was killed or injured. During his standup routine at Atlantic City’s Ovation Hall (via Daily Mail ), he broke his silence on the seriousness of the accident, saying:

I did something bad. It's not anything really to be celebrated.

The Bodies, Bodies, Bodies actor explained to the crowd that he didn’t see the stop sign until the last minute and swerved “pretty good” into a house’s garage. After being scared of facing criminal charges for crashing into a house , the cop who pulled Davidson over saw he had no drugs or alcohol in his system and no one was hurt. For the misdemeanor charge to get dropped, the comic said he was to complete 50 hours of community service, a safe driving course, and visit a hospital and a morgue to witness “the fatal consequences of risky choices.”

With Pete Davidson allowed to complete his community service in New York City, his sister, Casey, got her brother connected to the hospital where she worked as a physician’s assistant. It would be at Lenox Hill Neurosurgery that Davidson got the chance to shadow a prestigious brain surgeon who did experimental brain surgery on terminally ill patients.

The Meet Cute actor joked with his audience about the irony of shadowing this esteemed doctor after he “drove into a garage” compared to those who spent years working hard for this opportunity:

I just think it's funny — not what he does — just that I'm there. I think it's funny that I get to observe this great prestigious man because usually to do something like that you have to work very hard or be a doctor yourself. The other four people who were there shadowing him were four doctors that were part of this program and they were all acting like they won some sort of lottery.

I can understand the humor in getting instant access to shadow a well-known doctor through a car accident compared to others who spent years working for that chance. For example, Pete Davidson mentioned one of the four people shadowing was a man from Germany who studied for 12 years before shadowing with the skilled brain surgeon. The 30-year-old actor continued to say that the opportunity to be around these terminally ill patients made him very grateful for his own life.

After Pete Davidson “drove into a garage,” he found humor in getting access to shadow a prestigious doctor for his community service compared to those who spent years earning their spots. While he said at the time he wasn’t thrilled about the idea of doing community service work, it looks like this opportunity to shadow a brilliant surgeon was an impactful eye-opening experience that gave him a more positive outlook on his own life.

