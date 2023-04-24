Pete Davidson May Face Criminal Charges After Crashing His Car Into A House

Pete Davidson got into a precarious situation last month when he drove his car into a house in Beverly Hills. At the time, the Saturday Night Live alum was accompanied by his rumored girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders (who we know a bit about) . Thankfully, no one was injured, yet police eventually launched an investigation into the matter. Said probe has reportedly been completed, and it would appear that the comedian could be staring at a legal situation. More specifically, Davidson may face criminal charges for his vehicular accident.

What’s Going On In The Aftermath Of Pete Davidson’s Crash?

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office is currently determining whether legal action should be taken against the King of Staten Island star, according to TMZ . What officials are reportedly zeroing in on in this case is the fact that the 29-year-old star was driving his car at a high speed rate. It was initially confirmed by authorities that neither drugs nor alcohol factored into the crash.

It remains unclear as to what exact charge(s) the actor might face, though the news outlet speculates that a count of reckless driving could be considered. What should also be noted is that while the D.A.'s office typically manages criminal offenses, it also handles misdemeanors.

How Did The Accident Reportedly Happen In The First Place?

This crash took place on the night of Saturday, March 4, and Pete Davidson was driving his Mercedes-Benz when he lost control in the Flats neighborhood. He ultimately jumped a curb before hitting a fire hydrant, skidding across the lawn and ramming into the structure. Davidson’s car struck the house outside of the living room area and caused a window to come out of its frame.

Shortly after everything went down, the homeowner explained that he was not present during the situation but that his 16-year-old daughter was. Apparently, she didn’t realize what had actually happened and assumed the residual rumbling was an earthquake. Her dad stated that, while the youth was unharmed, she was left “a bit” traumatized by the ordeal. He also stated that the Suicide Squad star – who was not cited at the time – apologized as did his girlfriend. All in all, the man holds no ill-will against the A-lister.

More on Pete Davidson (Image credit: Netflix) Pete Davidson Knows The Internet Is Obsessed With His Dating Life, And He Has Thoughts

As for the damage itself, it was reported that a contractor would give an estimate of the repairs after checking things out. That number has not been publicly disclosed, as of this writing, though sources indicated that the total would be sent to the insurance company after the authorities finished the investigation. Whether the actor will foot the bill is unclear at this time.

This legal situation arrives at what’s proving to be a fairly eventful time in Pete Davidson’s life. He has a new Peacock comedy series called Bupkis, which is set to debut on the streamer in May. And shortly after its debut, he’ll return to his old stomping grounds at Studio 8H to take on hosting duties for SNL Season 48. Much has also been said about his most recent relationship. He and his purported partner worked together on the horror flick Bodies Bodies Bodies and allegedly had “insane chemistry.” Per a recent report, Davidson and Wonders seem to be getting serious and are even collaborating again, as the latter will appear in the upcoming 2023 TV schedule entry.

Of course, amid this period of professional success, Pete Davidson will have to keep his eyes on this potential legal matter. A timetable has not been provided in regard to when the District Attorney’s Office will release its decision.