Power Rangers’ Amy Jo Johnson, Austin St. John And More Pay Tribute To Jason David Frank After His Death

This weekend, Hollywood lost a true TV icon in the form of Power Rangers star Jason David Frank, who died by suicide at the age of 49. For decades, Frank was known for his role as green (and white, red and black) ranger Tommy Oliver on the long-running show, and he was greatly loved by fans. Many of those devotees have since flooded social media to memorialize the late actor and MMA fighter. A vast number of PR alums have also spoken out and paid tribute, and that includes franchise OGs like Amy Jo Johnson and Austin St. John.

Those who religiously watched (and dressed like the) Mighty Morphin Power Rangers back in the ‘90s undoubtedly know that one particular person was the apple of Tommy’s eye. It was pink ranger Kimberly Hart, who was played by Amy Jo Johnson. Her and Jason David Frank’s characters embarked on a romance but, in real life, the two actors struck up a friendship. They even had a joint cameo in the 2017 Rangers movie , one of which showed Frank sporting an old-school look . With all of this in mind, it was only fitting that Johnson took to Instagram to pay tribute to her friend and colleague:

Another character that Tommy was particularly close to on MMPR was Austin St. John’s Jason Lee Scott, the red ranger and original leader of the titular team. The characters’ bond was complex and a key element in the early seasons of the show. St. John, who also worked with the late green ranger actor on Zeo and Wild Force, honored his co-star with a short by sweet message and a photo:

Fans may also recognize Power Rangers cast member David Yost in that snapshot. The actor, who’s widely known for playing blue ranger Billy Cranston, shared a message of his own on Instagram. In it, he memorialized his “complicated” friend and shared some sweet photos, some of which are from their time on the classic Saturday morning staple:

The final surviving member of the OG Mighty Morphin lineup, Walter Emmanuel Jones (who portrayed black ranger Zack Taylor), shared a few posts in honor of Jason David Frank. Jones’ latest features a video that appears to show the final time he crossed paths with Frank at a convention. And in another , he penned a loving message:

Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank🙏🏾. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.

Steve Cardenas, whose character Rocky DeSantos succeeded Austin St. John’s Jason as red ranger, had some incredibly kind words for his late co-star. He shared a collage of photos on Instagram and reflected on his relationship with the Bloodshot star :

Their MMPR, Zeo and Turbo co-star, Catherine Sutherland, reacted as well. The Kathrine Hillard actress shared some pics of herself and Frank and penned a very sentimental caption:

There are also an array of tributes from other PR stars of the early aughts like Mighty Morphin ’s Karan Ashley , Zeo and Turbo ’s Nakia Burrise and Blake Foster, who starred alongside Burrise as the blue ranger on the latter show. Of course, Jason David Frank reprised his role as Tommy for a series regular role on 2004’s Power Rangers Dino Thunder. Kevin Duhaney played blue ranger Ethan James on the ABC Family show and warmly remembered his colleague and “mentor” through a post on his Instagram story:

To say that the Power Rangers universe is now a poorer place without Jason David Frank would be a major understatement. Not only did he appear in some of the biggest ranger stories over the years, but he also appeared at numerous events, where he’d engage fans and discuss their love of the franchise. Though he’s no longer here, his legacy will surely have the kind of longevity that matches that of the show he was a part of for so many years.

We here at Cinemablend extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Jason David Frank during this difficult time.