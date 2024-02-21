Do Prince Harry’s Thoughts On Possibly Becoming An American Citizen Make Sense? An Investigation

We probably all remember the disturbance in the Force that was caused by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving their official duties as members of the British Royal family in early 2020. In fact, the shockwaves from their unexpected exit were so strong that no one really has to “remember” it, because we’re still talking about who may or may not have made racist comments about Markle and the estrangement their exit caused between the prince and his family. The couple has long since made a life for themselves in America, but do Prince Harry’s thoughts on possibly becoming a citizen even make sense?

What Did Prince Harry Say About Possibly Becoming An American Citizen?

Nothing ever seems to slow down for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, even though it’s been a full four years since they left full time royal life in England behind. Aside from the appearance of problems in their deal with Netflix , and confirmed issues with their one-time deal with Spotify , there are all the rumored familial troubles between them and British Royals , not to mention what the royal family’s adoring public frequently says about them.

Harry recently appeared on Good Morning America , and revealed that he has “considered” becoming an American citizen at some point. When asked what would stop him from going through with it, he replied:

I have no idea [what might stop me]. The American citizenship is a thought that has crossed my mind, but certainly is not something that is a high priority for me right now.

It definitely tracks that, after several years living in Montecito, California, the Brit would at least have thought about boning up on his U.S. civics and joining Markle and his kids as a citizen of the land he now calls home. But, he’s still a member of the actual British Royal family. Would it even be possible for him to become an American citizen?

Can Prince Harry Become An American Citizen?

At first glance this probably seems like a ridiculous question, because, as noted, all one has to do is study for and pass the test, and pay the fee ($725, which should be no problem for Harry), and bing, bang, BOOM, you’re an American.

However, seeing as how Prince Harry is royalty, what would that mean for his title? He and Markle are still the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Would his title prevent him from becoming a citizen in this country founded by people who wanted to escape rule by royal families?

OK, to be totally honest, I tried coming up with this answer myself by perusing the laws in the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Act , but (and I really should have known this) it just isn’t preusable. Even if I were able to read the whole thing quickly, I’d need to be able to mentally cross reference all the rules and exceptions. Luckily, I found the 18 page instructions that accompany the application for citizenship, and found this:

Part 17. Renunciation of Foreign Titles… If you do have a hereditary title or order of nobility, the law requires you to renounce this title as part of your oath ceremony to become a U.S. citizen. In Part 17. you must affirm you are ready to do so.

Well, there goes that. Prince Harry can become a citizen in the United States, but he would no longer be able to also call himself the Duke of Sussex. This is likely because of the oath applicants have to say, which starts:

I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen

Furthermore, (follow the document trail with me) Part C, of Chapter 2, of Part J, of Volume 12 in the policy manual for citizenship states, in part:

The applicant must expressly renounce the title in a public ceremony and USCIS must record the renunciation as part of the proceedings. Failure to renounce the title of position shows a lack of attachment to the Constitution. In order to renounce a title or position, the applicant must add one of the following phrases to the Oath of Allegiance: I further renounce the title of (give title or titles) which I have heretofore held; or I further renounce the order of nobility (give the order of nobility) to which I have heretofore belonged

So, while there is technically nothing stopping Harry from becoming an American, he would have to make what many people would likely call a pretty big concession to do so. And, I’m sure we’ll hear about it if he decides to make that change.