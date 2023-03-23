Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fans Had A Big Reaction To Louis Ruelas Saying He Wears The PJ’s Of Teresa Giuidice’s Late Father

The Real Housewives franchise is a bonafide behemoth, with various seasons airing at once on both Bravo and for those with a Peacock subscription. We're currently in the midst of the whopping 13th season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and the story's drama looks like it's all leading to the wedding of OG Teresa Giudice. But RHONJ fans had a big reaction to her partner Louis Ruelas saying he wears the PJ’s of Giuidice’s late father.

Considering how long we've followed Teresa Giudice's life on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, fans have grown super attached to the OG and her family. That includes her late parents, who were beloved figures on the show. On the most recent episode, Giudice's husband Louis Ruelas revealed that he's been wearing Nonno's pajamas around the house, seemingly to comfort the Giudice girls. Fans reacted strongly on Twitter, with responses like the following popping up online:

what the f*ck #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/lRzczNjEfLMarch 22, 2023 See more

Over the years a ton of drama on RHONJ has revolved around Teresa's strained relationship with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law (and fellow housewife) Melissa Gorga. Season 13 shows the family once again having issues, and it looks like fans might be on Team Gorga regarding Louis wearing his late father's pajamas. Indeed, there were plenty of responses from Bravo fans out there.

It's been fascinating to see Teresa Giudice's relationship with Louis Ruelas play out on the last few seasons of Jersey. Most fans thinks he's a positive influence on the Housewife, especially now that she's finally begun therapy. But there was a huge reaction to Louis wearing Nonno's pajamas, as another fan posted on Twitter:

WTAF? Did Luis really say he wears Nono's pajamas to make Teresa's daughters "feel safe and loving?" Why would Teresa keep her father's pajamas, and does Luis really think anyone is buyin' this creepy, babblin' bullshit? #RHONJ

If you go search #RHONJ on social media, you can see plenty of discussion about this interaction between Louis and Joe Gorga from the last episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey. While some folks were criticized #PajamaGate with text tweets, others were using memes to express their feelings. Case in point:

Did Louie just say he wears Nonno’s pajamas…. #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/Wi2ToOzxc3March 22, 2023 See more

A lot of Season 12's plot line was about Teresa's relationship with Louis, with some of the Real Housewives of New Jersey like Margaret Josephs expressing concern over his past. In the end both the cast and fans seem to have largely accepted Mr. Ruelas, but the comment about wearing the pajamas of his late father-in-law (who he never met before his death) rubbed some folks the wrong way. Another naysayer responded to that scene online, posting:

Luis wearing Nonno pajamas is creepy behavior idc idc

That conversation between Joe Gorga and Louis Ruelas was a short one, but definitely made an impact among Bravo fans out there. It's definitely been heartwarming to see Teresa get her happy ending mixing families with her new husband. Indeed Ruelas looks like a great step-father to the Giudice girls. But that hasn't stopped fans from sounding off about the pajama situation, as another one shared:

Wait, what? Luis wears Nonno's pajamas? WTH?? They are teenagers & adults! #RHONJ

Pajamas aside, it certainly does seem like Louis Ruelas and Teresa Giudice are living in wedding bliss. Season 13 of RHONJ is set to the backdrop of the wedding, with Joe and Melissa Gorga noticeably not attending the ceremony.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs new episodes Tuesdays on Bravo. Be sure to check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch. And with new episodes airing, smart money says there's going to be plenty more drama between the Gorgas and Giudices.