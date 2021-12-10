Real Housewives Of Orange County's Gina Kirschenheiter Shares Hilariously Blunt Thoughts About Braunwyn Windham-Burke

The Real Housewives of Orange County cast looks a whole lot different this season. Infamous alum Heather Dubrow returned to Bravo after leaving the show five years ago. Meanwhile, controversial stars Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke have been replaced by Dr. Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener, with Nicole James coming in as a “friend of the show.” Whilst discussing one of her new co-stars, Gina Kirschenheiter in fact spilled some tea and hilariously blunt thoughts on her former frenemy Braunwyn Windham-Burke.

Technically, Gina Kirschenheiter and Braunwyn Windham-Burke made strides in their friendship last year. They went to AA meetings together and inevitably bonded over being able to finally “be real” with each other. But it all came crashing down at the Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 reunion, with accusations flying of performance “wokeness” and sexuality. Fast-forward to Season 16, which is airing now, and Windham-Burke's real-life friend Noella Bergener has replaced her. In an interview with Page Six, Kirschenheiter revealed that Windham-Burke took Bravo's decision to cast Bergener over her very personally. She said,

As soon as Braunwyn found out that she was no longer a part of this [show] and Noella was, Braunwyn just threw her out…Noella was hurt by it. And then I was like, ‘Yeah, well, Braunwyn sucks like that.’

Apparently, Gina Kirschenheiter gets along just fine with Braunwyn Windham-Burke's ex-best friend. She said Noella Bergener is into “all kinds of weird shit” – probably a reference to the sex dungeon fans were introduced to in the premiere – but that she is also “amazing” and “fun.” Conversely, while the Real Housewives of Orange County star conveyed that she doesn't know what Windham-Burke is up to since her exit, she feels “bad” for her, and hopes she and her children “are OK.” The New York native still maintains, though, that Windham-Burke is not the best person, adding,

Like, if you had to nominate your best humans as tribute for your best human board, I wouldn’t nominate her, no.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke was very frank in the wake of her firing that Bravo’s decision was a shock to her. In fact, without naming names, she shared that she had been looking forward to finally having a real friend of hers on the show. Of late, the ousted Real Housewives of Orange County star has been faced with some legal trouble but is moving on following her official split from her husband.

As for the current season – which kickstarted with a debacle over Heather Dubrow’s husband Terry Dubrow (of Botched fame) getting into sued by new castmate Nicole James 10 years ago – Gina Kirschenheiter is feeling pretty good about it. She told the outlet that the Real Housewives of Orange County as it is now feels the “most real” to her out of her entire 4-year tenure. It doesn't allow them to “pick” all of their friends (cough, cough, Shannon Beador), but it's “very interesting” and “fun.” On the fallout of her argument with Shannon Beador in the last episode, Kirschenheiter said that even though she doesn't like Beador, she still loves her because of her interesting “resistance to rationality.”

Leave it to Gina to hit the nail on the head. To keep up with the latest Real Housewives of Orange County drama, tune into Bravo on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST.