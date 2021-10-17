Nicki Minaj Responds To Reports That She Was Too Rough On The Real Housewives Of Potomac Stars During Reunion

Over the last ­five years, The Real Housewives of Potomac has outshined even the longest-running of the franchise’s spinoffs. There have been cheating scandals, tussles, and the creme de la creme of shade-throwing. (Which is probably how two cast members managed to ink a deal with iHeartRadio for their Reasonably Shady podcast.) The current season is no different, but somehow, someway Bravo locked in Nicki Minaj to co-host the Potomac reunion special alongside Andy Cohen. However, early reports suggest that Minaj was too rough on certain stars, and she has preemptively decided to clear things up.

Nicki Minaj is certainly no stranger to having beef with people. (Just ask Cardi B or Dr. Anthony Fauci.) So it's been speculated that she wouldn't let the Potomac cast off the hook for their crazy drama this season – especially Candiace Dillard Bassett, who's been at the epicenter of problems amongst the women. On Instagram, Nicki Minaj responded to these reports about the reunion, saying:

I saw something that said I went hard on Candiace. I think I went hard on everybody equally. They're tough girls on that show. I normally know who I can be like that with, and I could tell that they were tough enough to allow me to be tough with them.

A few of the Real Housewives of Potomac stars will likely be in the hot seat at the reunion, whether the rapper pushes for it or not. A feud has been boiling throughout Season 6 between Wendy Osefo and the “green-eyed bandits,” Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, concerning those “Eddie rumors.” Osefo has as much as said that things would be on and poppin’ between them at the reunion. Things also appear to be shaky between Karen Huger and Bryant nowadays, despite the “truce” fans saw in recent episodes. The Grammy nominee was very clear, though, that she was on a mission in her capacity as reunion host:

I think I kind of went for the jugular with everyone. Not in a bad way, never in a mean way. I was like, y'all, if I go back without asking the real shit, the shit that my fans want to know, they're going to look at me like I'm crazy. They're going to be like, 'Bitch, why don't you get up in some things?' So, I had to get into some things. But yes, you guys are going to be thoroughly entertained, and that's all I'm going to say about that.

All in all, Nicki Minaj's comments would seem to indicate that she had a balanced approach to the gig. It's a shame that the Real Housewives of New York reunion was cancelled. Because if Minaj can do Potomac’s, then surely Rihanna would have done New York’s? She is a fan, after all.

The latest episode of Real Housewives Potomac saw a screaming match between Candiace Dillard Bassett and newcomer Mia Thorton, as well as one between Bassett and Ashley Darby. We'll see how things shake out tonight when the new episode airs on Bravo at 8 p.m. ET.