I Just Found Out The Real Reason Young Sheldon Wasn’t Filmed Before A Live Audience Like The Big Bang Theory
It's a shrewd choice, but I get it.
The Big Bang Theory may be a popular and highly regarded sitcom on its own but, at this point, it’s also spawned multiple spinoffs that have cumulatively led to the formation of a franchise. Of course, the first offshoot from the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady-created sitcom was Young Sheldon, which debuted in 2017. Aside from having tonal differences from Big Bang, the series also had a single-camera set-up as opposed to a multi-cam one with a live audience. I always wondered why that was the case and, now, I finally have my answer.
Young Sheldon is a prequel series focusing on the exploits of the titular Sheldon Cooper and his Texas-based family. The show received its share of love while it was on CBS, and that’s remained the case since it wrapped up its seven-season run in 2024. Obviously, the family sitcom works as is, considering how successful it’s been, but I still couldn’t help but wonder why the producer changed up the format from the parent series. To my surprise, Lorre addressed that during an interview with Channel 4, and the reason is quite practical:
So, apparently, Lorre, along with co-showrunners Steven Molaro and Steve Holland, sought a somewhat more personal vibe for this show that didn’t quite mesh with the breakneck pace of a multi-camera comedy. While I’m someone who has long enjoyed situation comedies that have live audiences, even I can understand the rationale here. There are just some stories that lend themselves better to the single camera format. And that’s not the only reason for Young Sheldon’s changing things up from its famous predecessor:
I’d imagine that for an actor of any age it can be a little daunting to act in front of a live audience, and doing so is also tedious. Based on Lorre’s sentiments, I imagine that was his thinking in regard to choosing the format for YS. Plenty of current and former child actors (including many still working today) have, of course, given excellent performances on multi-camera sitcoms. Still, I can definitely understand how working with young performers in a more controlled environment would be easier for them and the crew.
With the Big Bang franchise still pushing on, the producers have been varying up how those shows are presented. For example, the Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, has a live studio audience, and the series premiere even addresses that switch in a meta way. The IP’s latest entry, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, meanwhile is a single-camera show that’s heavy on visual effects (which Lorre had “no experience with”).
All in all, it seems that for each Big Bang-related show, Chuck Lorre and co. just want to go with the format that feels most appropriate. It’s honestly hard to argue with the choices they’ve made up to this point, considering the success of the series. Check out The Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon and Stuart Fails to Save the Universe by streaming them with an HBO Max subscription. Also, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET amid the 2026 TV schedule.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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