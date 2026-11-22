Light spoilers for Madden lie ahead, so read on with that in mind.

Madden is one of the latest titles to hit the 2026 movie schedule, and it features plenty of wild moments. David O. Russell’s biographical sports comedy centers on the life and career of football guru John Madden (played by a prosthetic-wearing Nicolas Cage) and, with that, it covers key parts of his life. One big moment is Madden’s well-known resignation as the head coach of the Oakland Raiders in 1979. It’s a key point in the movie, and CinemaBlend recently learned that it marked the first day of shooting for one of the film’s main stars.

CB had the opportunity to speak with Madden cast members Kathryn Hahn and Sienna Miller about their performances as Virginia Madden and Carol Davis, respectively. During the chat, I also couldn’t help but ask about what it was like for them to shoot that quitting scene. Surprisingly enough, filming for that scene began during Miller’s very first day on set. The Horizon star admitted to having felt “abject terror” over the prospect of starting with that scene and working with Hahn, Cage and Christian Bale. Miller recalled:

I was like, ‘Hi, nice to meet you. I'm doing a — Hii, Nic.’ And then action, yeah. So that whole scene is a bit of a blank. I remember David kind of schooling me for futzing too much, being like, ‘Carol, I hate it. Stop it!’ And I was like, ‘Oh God, I felt the tears burning in the eyes.’ No, and then you understand what you're making and who you're making it with, and you surrender. But I was very intimidated that day.

Honestly, I can understand exactly where the Jack Ryan: Ghost War star is coming from. Sure, she’s been on more than her fair share of movie sets, but to have to start her job with such a massive scene and doing so with such talented actors. She wasn’t the only person on set feeling a bit of pressure, though, as Hahn – who’s done Marvel projects at this point – said she was nervous as well:

Oh my god, I was intimidated that day, and I'd already been there for like every day. It took a second to be like, ‘Okay, okay, here we are.’ Like we were talking before, they're massive, massive talents and all. So totally closed in prosthetics. So it was an intense thing to jump into.

The scene in question sees John and Virginia meeting with Raiders owner Al Davis (Bale) and Miller so that Madden can quit the team due to serious health issues. During the chat, Al and Carol try to convince John that his bleeding ulcer will pass and that he should continue coaching in the pursuit of more Super Bowl titles. While John is briefly swayed to hold onto his job, he – at Virginia’s urging – does ultimately retire, much to Al’s disappointment. It’s an over-the-top scene that’s as important as it is ridiculous.

David O. Russell certainly puts his actors in some wild positions in this film due to his wild screenplay. From the grandiose gameday celebrations to the birth of John Madden’s eponymous football video game, O. Russell drops a number of surreal scenes in this film. It probably tracks that the sometimes eclectic filmmaker would take such wild swings while telling a real-life story worthy of a sports biopic.

In any case, though, Sienna Miller rose to the occasion when filming the quitting scene, and the same can be said for Kathryn Hahn. While their behind-the-scenes story is fun, it’s also a reminder that even the most experienced actors get a bit anxious from time to time. You can check out the scene for yourself by checking out Madden, which is now playing in select theaters and streaming with a Prime Video subscription.