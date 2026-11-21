I’m In My Feelings Over The Chat Alfonso Ribeiro Had With Harry Shum Jr. And Jenna Johnson After Their DWTS Elimination
I'm emotional all over again.
The final weeks of Dancing with the Stars always feature really tough eliminations. However, the last few on the 2026 TV schedule have been brutal. Specifically, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson went home during the semifinals after getting perfect scores for their Paso Doble and Glee-themed Quickstep. Now, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro has opened up about the conversation he had with the pair following their shocking elimination, and I'm feeling emotional all over again.
While Jenna and Harry were always at the top of the leaderboard and felt like frontrunners on DWTS Season 35, clearly, the fans wanted the other couples in the finale more. During a conversation with TV Insider, Ribeiro shared his thoughts on this, and the conversation he had with the pro and Glee actor after they found out they’d be going home. He said:
I’m also saddened for them. While Harry and Jenna always had some of the best routines of every episode, their DWTS journey was plagued by some controversy and intense online discourse. Of course, there was liftgate, which led to a comment from Johnson’s husband and fellow pro Val Chmerkovskiy that got him suspended from the show for a week. There was also the ongoing debate regarding the amount of dance experience Harry Shum Jr. had before doing DWTS.
However, while Jenna and Harry’s elimination hurt, and Ribeiro spent time talking with them about it, he also noted that no matter what the outcome, the last elimination was going to be painful. It’s the last one before the finale; it would have been heartbreaking no matter who got sent home, as he stated:
It does feel like the mirrorball trophy could be anyone's. They’re all pretty good, and it’s clear that everyone left has a very devoted fan base. So, it’s unclear who will win, and an argument can be made for any of them. I mean, when I think about all this, there’s part of me that wants Amber Glenn to win, and thinks she can do it based on her scores and consistency. Meanwhile, Connor Wood’s social media likes prove he has a very devoted group of fans behind him that could help make up for his lower scores and push him across the finish line. Seriously, it’s anyone’s game.
So, it made sense that Ribeiro said this in the wake of Jenna and Harry’s elimination:
I totally see his point. DWTS is a massive time commitment, and it’s an intense experience both physically and mentally. These stars put their everything into it, and so it’s sad to see any of them not reach the end.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
However, at the end of the day, this is a competition, and ultimately only one couple can win. To see who takes home the mirrorball, you can catch the finale of Dancing with the Stars this Tuesday, November 24, on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, as it will air live on both coasts.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.