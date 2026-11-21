The final weeks of Dancing with the Stars always feature really tough eliminations. However, the last few on the 2026 TV schedule have been brutal. Specifically, Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson went home during the semifinals after getting perfect scores for their Paso Doble and Glee- themed Quickstep . Now, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro has opened up about the conversation he had with the pair following their shocking elimination, and I'm feeling emotional all over again.

While Jenna and Harry were always at the top of the leaderboard and felt like frontrunners on DWTS Season 35 , clearly, the fans wanted the other couples in the finale more. During a conversation with TV Insider, Ribeiro shared his thoughts on this, and the conversation he had with the pro and Glee actor after they found out they’d be going home. He said:

There was a lot of sharing of disappointment in my heart, what they did right, and just letting them know that I care and that I’m saddened for them. Or with them. I’ll leave it at that.

I’m also saddened for them. While Harry and Jenna always had some of the best routines of every episode, their DWTS journey was plagued by some controversy and intense online discourse. Of course, there was liftgate , which led to a comment from Johnson’s husband and fellow pro Val Chmerkovskiy that got him suspended from the show for a week. There was also the ongoing debate regarding the amount of dance experience Harry Shum Jr. had before doing DWTS.

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However, while Jenna and Harry’s elimination hurt, and Ribeiro spent time talking with them about it, he also noted that no matter what the outcome, the last elimination was going to be painful. It’s the last one before the finale; it would have been heartbreaking no matter who got sent home, as he stated:

Going into the night, we know that all six of them … we’re going to break hearts with one going home. It wouldn’t have mattered whose name was called. There’d be controversy. There would be, ‘This is a shocking elimination.’ It was going to be that the last several weeks, no matter what, because this for the first time, I think in this show’s history, there were eight people who ultimately could win this show this season for many different reasons. And that’s not normally the case.

It does feel like the mirrorball trophy could be anyone's. They’re all pretty good, and it’s clear that everyone left has a very devoted fan base. So, it’s unclear who will win, and an argument can be made for any of them. I mean, when I think about all this, there’s part of me that wants Amber Glenn to win , and thinks she can do it based on her scores and consistency. Meanwhile, Connor Wood’s social media likes prove he has a very devoted group of fans behind him that could help make up for his lower scores and push him across the finish line. Seriously, it’s anyone’s game.

So, it made sense that Ribeiro said this in the wake of Jenna and Harry’s elimination:

There’s ultimate shock every time the person’s name comes up on that card, and also a bit of sadness. Because regardless of who you might think [should go] on and any of that, the reality is that they’ve all put their heart and soul into doing this. They put their lives and their families … they put it all on the back burner while trying to deliver these performances.

I totally see his point. DWTS is a massive time commitment, and it’s an intense experience both physically and mentally. These stars put their everything into it, and so it’s sad to see any of them not reach the end.

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