The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is hitting a significant milestone this year and will be turning the big 100. To celebrate, they are pulling out all the stops, including adding favorites, both new and old. One returning balloon has fans emotional as the announcement comes after the tragic death of Fiona the Hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. Now that Macy’s has brought back its blue hippo for the 100th parade, Fiona fans have a request.

The beloved hippo became a global sensation following her premature birth in January 2017, and after receiving round-the-clock care, she began to thrive. She was also the first Nile hippo to be imaged prenatally via ultrasound at the zoo and the first born there in 75 years. However, on November 19, she swallowed a knit hat that was accidentally tossed into her enclosure, and it tragically led to her premature death. The loss hit hard for a lot of fans. One Reddit thread suggests that Macy’s blue hippopotamus “should totally dedicate it to Fiona,” and it has fans responding with comments like:

This is like Dolly and Tim Curry all over again - Responsible_Match875

It’s pretty special how loved Fiona is. Warms my heart - Adorable-Blueberry4

They really should. I wouldn’t have thought I’d be so upset over a death of a hippo but here we are. - QuizzicalWombat

I created a petition to make it happen! - astralwish1

This is a great idea!!! - TeeingOff7

In addition to the balloon possibly representing Fiona, it also has a long, legendary history. It was first unveiled in 1931, and during that parade, they decided it was a good idea to release giant balloons into New York City. You may be asking yourself, why? I’ll tell you. Each balloon had a price tag, and whoever found a balloon and returned it to the department store would receive that amount as a prize. The blue hippo balloon was never returned, and even after an offer of $100, nobody came forward, leaving the balloon lost to history.

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To ring in the parade’s big birthday, they’ve decided to bring back the blue hippo, but this time, it’ll keep its feet tethered to the ground. It will be joining an assortment of new additions, including everything from KPop Demon Hunters to Bluey. There’s something for everyone in the family to enjoy, and if you weren’t already, this year’s celebration could make you become a parade person .

The new balloon is reportedly going to look like a more modern version of the 1931 balloon seen below:

(Image credit: CBS)

If the blue hippo isn’t enough to sell you on the parade, then maybe some new floats might. We’ll be seeing a variety of newcomers, including "Hogwarts Holiday," which features a Harry Potter-themed float that will celebrate (and promote) the newly rebooted series on HBO kicking off in December. The cool floats and balloons are an opportunity for brands (like Starbucks) to promote themselves with whimsical, colorful, and unique floats or balloons.

Additionally, it will include Tom Jr., which is a new turkey addition to the parade, and Tony Sarg’s Amazing Marionettes, which pays tribute to the original parade puppeteer. There is also a mix of performers to look forward to, including The Voice ’s new favorite coach, Queen Latifah .

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However, a lot of Fiona fans will be watching to catch sight of the blue hippo and are hopeful it will do her justice with a sweet tribute or at least a special place in the parade.