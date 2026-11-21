We've seen Glen Powell chase tornadoes, fly airplanes and play a football player in disguise. Next, he'll be transforming into a country singer for The Comeback King, a comedy he's collaborating with Judd Apatow on that will premiere on the 2027 movie schedule in February. So, what inspired him to put the cowboy hat back on and sing? Well, it turns out Twisters and shotgunning a beer with Luke Combs had something to do with it.

It’s not surprising to hear the Texas native is tapping into his country roots with The Comeback King, but I was surprised to find out the story would follow Powell as Aubrey King, a disgraced famous country singer who must revive his career, and that it was a comedy. After rave reviews for Season 2 of Powell’s Hulu comedy Chad Powers , I’m glad to see him stepping further into the comedic landscape after a string of action films like Top Gun: Maverick, Twisters, and The Running Man. However, I did not expect him to tell Katie and Company that the inspiration behind this new project stemmed from drinking beer with Luke Combs:

I think it was when we were putting together Twisters. We were putting together the Twisters soundtrack that had, you know, Ella [Langley] and Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Luke [Combs]. You know, it was like we had a great community, and I was like ‘Man, I just wanna be a part of this world.’ Probably right after I shotgunned beers with Luke Combs on stage. I was like, ‘I need to live here. I wanna do beers for breakfast just like Luke.’ Glen Powell

I can’t say I blame the Hit Man actor for getting caught up in that moment with his fellow Twisters castmates and Luke Combs. Together, they all shotgunned beer on stage at Combs’ NYC concert back in the summer of 2024, and the video went viral on TikTok .

As Powell mentions, he got a taste of the country music life putting together the Twisters movie soundtrack, which hit no. 3 on the Billboard country album charts that summer, with Luke Combs’ “Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” spending 15 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

A tale as old as Rocky, if you want a part in a specific film, write it yourself. According to Rolling Stone , Producer Kevin Misher connected Powell with Apatow shortly after the idea for The Comeback King was born, and the Scream Queens actor and the mind behind Knocked Up wrote the script together. This will be Apatow’s first directorial feature film since The Bubble (2022) and The King of Staten Island (2020).

I’m already sold on The Comeback King from the trailer alone . It’s got hilarious roasts, a redemption arc, and a ton of heart, all the hallmarks of a great Judd Apatow film . In The Comeback King, we see Glen Powell live out his wildest “beer for breakfast” fantasies (a nod to Luke Combs “Don’t Tempt Me”), until it all comes crashing down after his pop star girlfriend (Madelyn Cline) cheats and ruins his reputation. King then returns to his old college where his career all started, for redemption and maybe a new shot at love. Check out the trailer below, and see if you can name the insane number of country music cameos :

How Glen Powell was able to once again assemble the Avengers of country music, I’ll never know. But I’m super excited to see the likes of Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll, Brad Paisley, and Shaboozey bring their A-game alongside Powell in this epic ensemble comedy when it premieres on February 5, 2027. While we wait for that, I think we should all say thank you to Luke Combs too for helping inspire this film that looks like it'll be a lot of country fun.