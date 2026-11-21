Olivia Colman Saw Those Wild Wicker Memes, And I Love Her Thoughts On Them
"Guys, we’ve made it."
Ever since the internet knew there was a romance about a woman who asks for a wicker husband coming out on the 2026 movie schedule, it knew what to do. The film Wicker became the center of all sorts of fun memes. And yes, Olivia Colman and the cast got in on the fun, too.
Wicker is a treat of a film that not only has sex scenes between Alexander Skarsgård's Wicker Husband and Colman’s Fisherwoman, but a sweet emotional depth at its center, too. It’s also the subject of a ton of internet chatter. Tailor actress Elizabeth Debicki said this about how the cast got involved with it all:
Yes, IKEA really got in on the action via its Australia Instagram account. Check it out below:
The viral ad hilariously advertised a wicker bench with the simple tagline of “Made from husband material”. Tons of movie fans saw it, but now we know that the Wicker cast was laughing over it, too. Colman also said this of all the Wicker reactions to E! News:
Wicker is based on the short story "The Wicker Husband" by Ursula Wills and adapted by writer/directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson. Skarsgård wore an actual wicker suit created by Wētā Workshop. The movie was especially fun to see in a theater packed full of women, or during the limited 4DX engagement where the chairs rocked and snow fell.
Wicker hilariously had women looking at Wicker baskets in a completely different way, especially after Skarsgård’s character was revealed in the movie to be a dream man who’s happy to fix the Fisherwoman’s home and make sure she’s happy in the bedroom. Here’s another example of how the internet reacted to Wicker:
Then there’s the Wicker popcorn bucket, which CinemaBlend actually showed to Colman and Skarsgård, and they were amused. The actors also caught on to moviegoers making it a trend of going to see the film with wicker baskets in hand. It’s not every day that a movie makes such an impression that people are becoming this inspired, but clearly the cast has been living for it.
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Wicker is an independent film that was made for around $10 million, so all the attention helped make the movie a sleeper hit with its global haul of $37.4 million. Movies like Wicker don’t come around very often, and we loved seeing all the memes as much as the cast.
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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