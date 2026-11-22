I knew it had become increasingly rare for Hollywood productions to actually be filmed in Los Angeles, but Rob Lowe’s stats for The Floor really put things into perspective. The host of the Fox game show, which is on the 2026 TV schedule this fall season, just got real about why it’s filmed all the way in Ireland rather than at the network’s own lot. And, wow!

Ever since The Floor premiered back in 2023, the game show featuring 100 contestants, a giant LED floor grid and a $250,000 grand prize has been made in Ireland. When Lowe was asked why he shoots it overseas, he said this:

When people want to know how bad the economics are in California, and Los Angeles in particular in terms of the industry that created this town. It is more cost-efficient to find 100 Americans and bring them to Ireland and shoot the game show in Ireland than it is to shoot in the soundstages [on the Fox lot] right outside the window of the offices where we’re trying to figure out what we’re going to do next season.

Yeah, this really illustrates the rough situation in LA right now. When I looked deeper into it, I found out that there are a few factors that probably played into The Floor deciding to go to Ireland rather than stay in Los Angeles. One is the rigid labor regulations in Los Angeles that just don’t apply in Ireland. Another is how much more expensive it would be for the production to board the one hundred contestants during the shoots. And then, there’s the competitive tax incentives Ireland has in place to encourage productions to be there. Lowe continued with these words:

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There’s a new California initiative that did pass to help bring production back into LA. And then, there's also a national one that people are talking about. But, that would still only make it competitive with some of the other [markets]. I mean, it’s 40% less expensive, 40. It’s a lot of money.

It sounds like The Floor just wouldn’t be able to exist if it were shot in Los Angeles. There are a number of TV shows that currently shoot in the City of Angels, like Dancing With The Stars, The Pitt, The Rookie, 911, Shrinking and Abbott Elementary, and some incentives in California are starting to help repair the market. However, as Lowe also shared while on Mostly Sheenius, there’s a long way to go before it becomes cost-efficient again. As he put it:

It is definitely trending up, but it is trending up from the basement of where it used to be.

Tons of Los Angeles TV shows recently moved to new locations, such as Shark Tank and American Idol moving to Atlanta and The Masked Singer to New Jersey. It’s also been reported lately (per Deadline) that America’s Got Talent is scouting a new home outside of its longtime home in Pasadena, California.

The Floor airs new episodes on Wednesdays (with the finale airing on December 2). If you’re looking to catch up on the new season, you can do so now with either a Disney+ subscription and/or a Hulu subscription. Lowe’s explanation of why The Floor shoots in Ireland kind of blows my mind, but as a Los Angeles resident, I totally see how expensive it is over here, too. Hopefully some of these incentives will change things because so much of the workforce over here relies on the entertainment industry.