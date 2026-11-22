I Can’t Get Over Rob Lowe Explaining Why It’s Easier To Fly ‘100 Americans’ To Ireland Than Film The Floor In LA
"It's a lot of money."
I knew it had become increasingly rare for Hollywood productions to actually be filmed in Los Angeles, but Rob Lowe’s stats for The Floor really put things into perspective. The host of the Fox game show, which is on the 2026 TV schedule this fall season, just got real about why it’s filmed all the way in Ireland rather than at the network’s own lot. And, wow!
Ever since The Floor premiered back in 2023, the game show featuring 100 contestants, a giant LED floor grid and a $250,000 grand prize has been made in Ireland. When Lowe was asked why he shoots it overseas, he said this:
Yeah, this really illustrates the rough situation in LA right now. When I looked deeper into it, I found out that there are a few factors that probably played into The Floor deciding to go to Ireland rather than stay in Los Angeles. One is the rigid labor regulations in Los Angeles that just don’t apply in Ireland. Another is how much more expensive it would be for the production to board the one hundred contestants during the shoots. And then, there’s the competitive tax incentives Ireland has in place to encourage productions to be there. Lowe continued with these words:
It sounds like The Floor just wouldn’t be able to exist if it were shot in Los Angeles. There are a number of TV shows that currently shoot in the City of Angels, like Dancing With The Stars, The Pitt, The Rookie, 911, Shrinking and Abbott Elementary, and some incentives in California are starting to help repair the market. However, as Lowe also shared while on Mostly Sheenius, there’s a long way to go before it becomes cost-efficient again. As he put it:
Tons of Los Angeles TV shows recently moved to new locations, such as Shark Tank and American Idol moving to Atlanta and The Masked Singer to New Jersey. It’s also been reported lately (per Deadline) that America’s Got Talent is scouting a new home outside of its longtime home in Pasadena, California.
The Floor airs new episodes on Wednesdays (with the finale airing on December 2). If you’re looking to catch up on the new season, you can do so now with either a Disney+ subscription and/or a Hulu subscription. Lowe’s explanation of why The Floor shoots in Ireland kind of blows my mind, but as a Los Angeles resident, I totally see how expensive it is over here, too. Hopefully some of these incentives will change things because so much of the workforce over here relies on the entertainment industry.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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