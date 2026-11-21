Blake Shelton has never shied away from sharing lessons he’s learned from being the stepdad of Gwen Stefani’s kids. In fact, he’s been candid about realizing that he can be someone they can lean on . Now, he’s revealed the “most cliché” about him, and it’s both very sweet and shows how he and his wife's kids lean on and support each other.

Stefani shares three kids with her ex, Gavin Rossdale. Kingston is 20, Zuma is 18 and Apollo is 12. Shelton specifically opened up about spending quality time with Zuma and Apollo during an interview with Taste of Country , explaining that his after-school routine with them is probably the “most cliché dad thing” he does:

I guess the most cliché dad thing I do every single day when the kids get home from school, Apollo, our youngest, we throw the football for about 30 minutes. And he’s got this thing, he loves to jump on the trampoline while I throw the football to him so he can do the crazy Odell Beckham catches, DeAndre Hopkins stuff.

When he was asked if he also gets on the trampoline, Shelton joked that “just throwing the ball wears [him] out.” There’s that signature humor we saw on The Voice coming out. However, overall, the singer was very clear that he loves doing this with his kid. And I really can’t think of anything more father-son coded than playing catch in the yard together. So, yes, while cliché, it’s incredibly sweet.

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Adding to that, he revealed how he spends time with Zuma after school too. I have to say, this sounds right up Blake Shelton’s alley, as he said:

Zuma, we’ll spend about 20 minutes with him and his guitar. And it’s not me showing him stuff, it’s him showing me stuff that, you know, ‘Have you heard this song? Have you heard of this artist? Listen to this song.’ It’s almost every single day. I love it; I can’t wait until they get home.

Shelton has always been very supportive of his stepson’s music career , and I love that they bond over it on a daily basis. I can’t help but wonder if they have a shared playlist and if the “God Gave Me You” singer’s love for country music has rubbed off on him.

I’d assume Shelton has fallen into a really good routine with these kids, considering he and Stefani have been together for a long time now. The former The Voice coaches met in 2014 on the show, and they began dating in 2015. The singers then announced their engagement in 2020, and they tied the knot in 2021 . So, the “Boys ‘Round Here” singer has been in these kids’ lives for well over a decade (which is also most of Apollo’s life).

Overall, these comments from Blake Shelton go to show how strong he and Gwen Stefani are , and how tight he is with her kids. Now, I hope these daily activities continue in the Shelton-Stefani household, because yes, they’re cliché, but they’re cliché in the absolute best way.