After Ariana Grande decided to take a break from public life for a little bit, she recently came back into the spotlight for the premiere of Focker-In-Law . Whether the starlet is out and about or not, though, her music consistently plays across the airwaves. So what's it like for Grande to hear her work in public? Well, the Wicked actress got real about the wildest place she heard her music, and believe me when I say I was not expecting her to mention a bikini wax while explaining.

With the former Nickelodeon actress being one of the best-selling artists of all time and having ten Billboard Top 100 singles, she gets a lot of airtime. So it's pretty much a given that Grande would hear her own music now and then. As a matter of fact, when Harper’s Bazaar asked Grande about the wildest place she ever heard her own songs, she mentioned a wax:

Yeah, I was one time getting a bikini wax. And the song came on, and I didn’t think [the bikini wax employee] knew who I was at all. I never assume that anyone does.

Grande continued to mimic the satisfied look of the wax specialist, who also said to her, “And my kids love your show!” While the former child has spoken before about how fame tends to complicate her music career , it looks like it can also come with some surreal and somewhat funny encounters with fans as well.

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A celebrity like Hugh Jackman can relate to the joy of hearing his own music in public. Months after his movie, The Greatest Showman, premiered, he recalled overhearing the film’s soundtrack as he was making his way to the door of an apartment or hotel. I can imagine it feeling like such an honor for an artist when someone is enjoying their work in some form or another.

Let's also be real, as Ariana Grande’s music is easy to love, given her immense talent. Per a fun fact about Grande , five-time Grammy winner Gloria Estefan spotted her talent when she was 8 years old and singing on a cruise ship. I think it's fair to say Estefan knows talent when she sees it.

Thanks to Grande's four-octave range and songwriting skills, she knows how to make her music fun and catchy. Back in 2019, her single “Thank U, Next” broke an impressive record , as it surpassed Ed Sheeran and Cardi B.’s streaming sales. And, this year, the “Positions” singer’s Eternal Sunshine Tour was her second highest-grossing tour she’s had, earning $107.9 million.

Now, on the heels of that top-selling tour ended in, Grande can celebrate her role in the highly anticipated Focker-In-Law. The film sees Grande play the fiancée of Greg Focker’s son, who also ends up having a rivalry with her future father-in-law. It’ll be exciting to see “The Way” singer go back to her comedy roots and mix it up with stars like Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

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