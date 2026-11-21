Percy Jackson Has Been Making Percabeth A 'Slow Burn'. I’m Already Seeing It More In Season 3
Our demigod babies are growing up!
SPOILERS ahead for Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 two-episode premiere, now streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription or Hulu subscription.
Did anyone else watch Percy Jackson Season 3 and think about how much our demigods have grown up? Somehow, we’ll be halfway through Rick Riordan’s original five-book series on the 2026 TV schedule literally next week! However, as book readers know, the closer we get to The Last Olympian, the closer we are to Percy and Annabeth finally being an item, and I, for one, can’t wait. And, in the first two episodes alone, I already feel the chemistry between these two elevating.
The last time CinemaBlend caught up with the showrunners, they told us they’re trying to “slow burn” the relationship between Percy and Annabeth. When I caught up with them again, Jonathan E. Steinberg delved into where we’re at this season with their dynamic, saying this:
Oh, I feel it. I mean, what sticks out to me so far is that dance scene between them in Episode 1. After Percy famously told Annabeth he would “burn it all down” for her last season if he had to, you can feel this unsaid chemistry between them. However, in true teenage boy fashion, Percy shoots down the comment when Annabeth brings it up. Then, right before she gets captured by the manticore, Percy looks like he was about to risk everything to try to save her if Artemis didn’t pull him off the ledge.
And, as someone who's seen the next two episodes (but I promise I won’t tell), there’s even more where that came from. Steinberg also said this during our recent chat:
Season 3 really feels like the sweet spot for Percy and the rest of the cast, where they are at the right age for the show to mature a bit more, and that makes me more excited for what’s to come. I know there’s always discourse around the book changes in TV shows like this, but I like what’s been done so far. For one, we’re getting to see Annabeth’s time in captivity, and we’re also getting more Percabeth moments ahead of the pair going from friends to romantic partners.
There’s so much more to get excited for regarding the adaptation of The Titan’s Curse! Two new episodes will drop on Disney+ and Hulu every Friday until finale week on December 11.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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