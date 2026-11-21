SPOILERS ahead for Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Season 3 two-episode premiere, now streaming for those with a Disney+ subscription or Hulu subscription.

Did anyone else watch Percy Jackson Season 3 and think about how much our demigods have grown up? Somehow, we’ll be halfway through Rick Riordan’s original five-book series on the 2026 TV schedule literally next week! However, as book readers know, the closer we get to The Last Olympian, the closer we are to Percy and Annabeth finally being an item, and I, for one, can’t wait. And, in the first two episodes alone, I already feel the chemistry between these two elevating.

The last time CinemaBlend caught up with the showrunners, they told us they’re trying to “slow burn” the relationship between Percy and Annabeth. When I caught up with them again, Jonathan E. Steinberg delved into where we’re at this season with their dynamic, saying this:

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I think it's important, period. I think that story is their story in every way that's meaningful as the spine of this series. I think the challenge this season is they’re not in the same place. And, I think that puts a lot of pressure on the moments in which they are to be making those moments meaningful. And, I think it puts a lot of pressure on what it puts them through to be separated from each other and what they would do to make sure the other's OK, and how much you feel that.

Oh, I feel it. I mean, what sticks out to me so far is that dance scene between them in Episode 1. After Percy famously told Annabeth he would “burn it all down” for her last season if he had to, you can feel this unsaid chemistry between them. However, in true teenage boy fashion, Percy shoots down the comment when Annabeth brings it up. Then, right before she gets captured by the manticore, Percy looks like he was about to risk everything to try to save her if Artemis didn’t pull him off the ledge.

And, as someone who's seen the next two episodes (but I promise I won’t tell), there’s even more where that came from. Steinberg also said this during our recent chat:

So, I think it does its job as the middle chapter of the book series and kind of where we are in the bigger story. I think by the time you get to the end of the season, you feel it. If you are somebody who read these books and knows where this is going and knows where it ends, the show is not just tracking that, but it's adding really meaningful depth to what that moment will mean eventually, and to what they mean to each other in the moment now.

Season 3 really feels like the sweet spot for Percy and the rest of the cast, where they are at the right age for the show to mature a bit more, and that makes me more excited for what’s to come. I know there’s always discourse around the book changes in TV shows like this, but I like what’s been done so far. For one, we’re getting to see Annabeth’s time in captivity, and we’re also getting more Percabeth moments ahead of the pair going from friends to romantic partners.

There’s so much more to get excited for regarding the adaptation of The Titan’s Curse! Two new episodes will drop on Disney+ and Hulu every Friday until finale week on December 11.