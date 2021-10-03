There’s More Bad News For Brandon Blackstock As Kelly Clarkson Nets Another Win In Divorce Case

In direct contrast to the happy-go-lucky, joie de vivre spirit of her Emmy-winning daytime talk show, Kelly Clarkson has been put through the ringer as far as her relationship with now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. She filed for divorce in June of 2020, citing irreconcilable differences. This apparently continued even afterwards because the two have been contesting everything, from assets to their prenuptial agreement. She ultimately won on the prenup front and is now up again with Blackstock's recent loss in the case.

Last month, a judge ruled in Kelly Clarkson's favor that her original prenup agreement does indeed stand. Reportedly, all incomes and assets generated during the marriage were to be segregated based on who brought what in, in the event of a divorce. That is now the case with Clarkson’s divorce with Brandon Blackstock finally finalized. However, the former couple have still been going back and forth over their Montana ranch. Unfortunately for Blackstock, though, the judge supposedly favored Clarkson’s case again, according to TMZ, citing that the ranch was bought by Clarkson with the title in her name and therefore falls under the statutes of the prenup.

In which case, the singer could in theory sell the ranch out from under her ex, who allegedly has refused to leave the home and hoped to make a living there as a rancher. Supposedly, The Voice judge wants to do just that and now has the legal standing to do so. But considering how difficult their divorce proceedings have been, selling the Montana ranch might be met with more drama.

Brandon Blackstock has gained some hard-won concessions in the divorce. While the battle over the family home was still ongoing, it was reported that Blackstock would receive $45,000 per month in child support and also $150,000 in spousal support, with his ex-wife footing the major share of their children’s private school tuition. She can technically afford it, what with her reportedly making over $1.5 million each month from her various streams of income, but her fans were very upset on her account.

Despite the divorce drama, Kelly Clarkson has returned to business as usual. And by usual, we mean her playful feud with Blake Shelton on the currently airing Season 21 of The Voice. She has even found a sort of ally in her "battle" against Shelton in the form of newcomer Ariana Grande.

The “Since You’ve Been Gone” singer is also pulling double duty with her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. The third season premiered two weeks ago, and she has been joined by the likes of guests Melissa McCarthy, Demi Lovato, 50 Cent, and more. Tomorrow's episode will feature comedian Fortune Feimster. A fourth season is already greenlit and will take on Ellen DeGeneres’ old time slot when her show concludes.

Clearly, Kelly Clarkson has been juggling a lot of moving parts lately. But with the Brandon Blackstock divorce, prenup and housing matters all settled for now, perhaps she'll have some room to breathe.