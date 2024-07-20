Reba McEntire Wants The Voice’s Judges To Appear On Her New Show Happy’s Place, And Co-Star Melissa Peterman Has A Great Role In Mind For Gwen Stefani

This fall, Reba McEntire will appear on viewers' TV screens as part of not one but two shows. Not only does she have her final season of The Voice, but there's also her new sitcom, Happy’s Place, which will be on NBC like the reality competition show. The new series will not be a Reba reboot, as it has whole new stories and characters, despite McEntire reuniting with co-star Melissa Peterman as well as the executive producers from the fan-favorite sitcom. The cast and crew have been shedding light on the multi-cam comedy, and McEntire even revealed that she wants The Voice's coaches on the show. With that, Peterman even pitched an A+ role for Gwen Stefani.

In addition to Reba McEntire, the cast of Happy’s Place includes Belissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and McEntire’s IRL boyfriend, Rex Linn. That aside, the country superstar is apparently still hoping that some other friends pay a visit to the set and play. While speaking with TV Insider, McEntire expressed excitement over the notion of having her fellow coaches appear on the upcoming sitcom and revealed how they themselves feel about that prospect:

In a skinny minute, yes! Snoop wants to be on the show. Michael Bublé wants to be on the show. Gwen will just come visit, she didn’t say she wanted to be on the show. She’ll want to. When she comes and hangs out, she’ll want to.

It’s fun knowing how much the coaches want to appear on Happy’s Place, and it’s certainly possible, assuming it will be filmed at the Universal lot in Hollywood like The Voice. As for who the judges of Season 26, which should make a change, would play on the show, that's unclear. Despite that, Melissa Peterman wants Gwen Stefani to play a character with a close connection to her own:

Maybe Gwen could play my sister! I said that because I want everyone to think that we look a lot alike. She’s just awesome.

While Peterman’s Gabby always wanted to be sisters with McEntire’s Bobbie, per the show's official description, perhaps giving the former an actual sister would be beneficial. Whether or not Gabby does have a sister is unknown, but it could be fun to have the No Doubt alum show up as an estranged sibling of some sort.

I honestly wouldn't be surprised if the Voice stars do show up on the series in some capacity. Between that and the potential for more possible Reba reunions, there are plenty of possibilities for this show as far as guest appearances go. But, above all, what's most important is that the main cast helps deliver a fun and warm sitcom. Here's hoping Reba McEntire and co. can do just that -- and that some of her co-stars from her reality competition gig do make appearances.

Fans can tune in amid the 2024 TV schedule later this year to check out Happy’s Place, which premieres on Friday, October 18 at 8 p.m. ET. Also, remember that The Voice will be returning on September 23.