Rhea Seehorn: What To Watch If You Like The Better Call Saul Actress

When it comes to some of the best shows on TV right now, one that always comes to mind is Better Call Saul. This fantastic prequel to the hit AMC show , Breaking Bad, mainly follows the story of Saul Goodman, otherwise known as Jimmy McGill, and his rise from a regular lawyer to a crooked one. A character who has since gained popularity is Kim Wexler - played by the lovely Rhea Seehorn.

While Better Call Saul Season 6 is actively airing at the time of writing this - and the show is coming to a close - I knew I needed to write something on Seehorn, because she should be recognized for the wonderful work she has done in both TV and movies. Most may know her as the serious Kim Wexler , but Seehorn has been all over Hollywood and appeared in a variety of genres, from comedies to horror movies. So, if you’re looking for something starring the actress, here are some of her best roles that you should definitely check out.

Veep (HBO Max)

I bet you didn’t think you’d see this one on here. Veep, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, tells the story of the current vice president of the United States, and the struggles that she has to go through in order to put out the fires that her president consistently starts, as well as giving a look into her private life.

While the main Veep cast is full of talent, the Veep guest stars are even better, and one of those happened to be Rhea Seehorn, who played Michelle York, the White House Chief of Staff during Selina Meyer’s second term as president. She’s hilarious in her role and really shines in this comedy, but it shouldn’t be that much of a surprise, as Seehorn has been in plenty of comedies before.

The Harper House (Paramount Plus)

Next up, we have The Harper House. This Paramount Plus original show follows a mother as she moves her family into a poor neighborhood, but does everything in her power to make sure that they are taken care of while simultaneously trying to get them back to their former, high-level, status.

Personally, I don’t think that The Harper House is the best animated adult comedy out there, as there are so many that are seriously good, such as Netflix’s adult animated comedy , Bojack Horseman, or maybe even the Apple+ TV show, Central Park, but The Harper House provides some genuinely funny adult moments thanks to Rhea Seehorn’s incredible voice-acting skills as the lead, Debbie Harper. It’s only one season, so if you were looking for something fun to watch on your next weekend binge, this is the one for you.

Things Heard And Seen (Netflix)

Want to check out a horror film? Look no further than Things Heard & Seen. This Netflix original movie, starring Amanda Seyfried and James Norton, tells the story of a young couple that relocates to a new home in New York due to a job constraint, but when they arrive there, they discover that they might not be as alone as they thought.

Rhea Seehorn stars as Justine Sokolov, a colleague of George (Norton) and someone who ends up playing an essential role in the movie as a whole, and her performance is really good. It’s not what you would expect in a typical horror film, because Things Heard & Seen is a bit more subtle than that - i.e. she doesn’t end up as a scream queen or anything like that - but it’s the perfect amount of drama mixed with horror that makes you squirm in your seat. Plus, the ending is awesome.

The Twilight Zone (Paramount Plus)

If you want to check out a sick anthology series, check out Jordan Peele’s version of The Twilight Zone . In this reboot, we follow Peele as the narrator as he takes us through a variety of twisted tales in a world we know as “The Twilight Zone,” where anything is possible and strange happenings occur often.

Rhea Seehorn co-starred in the episode, “Not All Men” in Season 1 of the series, and while The Twilight Zone was canceled after two seasons , it’s still some of the best television I have seen in a while, with so many amazing guest-stars. This specific episode, featuring both Rhea Seehorn and Taissa Farmiga, follows the story of a meteor shower that has strange powers and ends up affecting people, specifically men. It's a very interesting episode - and a well-acted performance from Seehorn.

Inside Man: Most Wanted (Netflix)

If you want to see Rhea Seehorn in a crime thriller, check out Inside Man: Most Wanted. In this film, an NYPD negotiator ends up working with - and not getting along with - an FBI negotiator when they are both assigned to investigate a mastermind who is planning on committing their biggest robbery yet - stealing the money from the Federal Reserve.

Rhea Seehorn stars as Dr. Brynn Stewart, the FBI hostage negotiator, and to be honest, I genuinely think this is one of her underrated films. As someone who enjoys a good crime thriller now and again, I feel like this movie is a bit under the radar because it never got the promotion it deserved. Seehorn’s and her co-star, Aml Ameen, who plays Remy Darbonne, have such great chemistry, and really keep you interested in their dynamic as the movie continues. It’s a good time.

Whitney (Amazon)

Next up, we have the sitcom, Whitney, starring comedian Whitney Cummings. In this show, Cummings portrays herself living in Chicago with her boyfriend, Alex, who is constantly trying to spice things up with her relationship so they don’t grow bored of each other, often getting help from her friends in order to do so.

Before Seehorn became Kim Wexler in Better Call Saul, she was a part of the main cast of Whitney, playing Roxanne Harris, a close friend of Whitney's who actually ends up becoming Whitney's boss later on. Seehorn’s time on Whitney continues to show just how versatile she is as an actress because she really is great in comedies and her comedic timing is top tier. I wouldn’t be surprised if she ended up doing a sitcom again after Better Call Saul, because I genuinely enjoy her in roles like these.

Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss (Hulu)

Next up, we have the black comedy, The Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss, with a cast list that goes on for days. This movie tells the story of a young couple who end up finding the perfect place to live, but just like so much in this world, it ends up being too good to be true, as they find out that it is the place where ritualistic suicides occur for a cult.

I know from the premise that it sounds like the craziest film out there, but I want to assure you that it’s totally worth the time to watch it. Rhea Seehorn, who portrays Nordheim, is fantastic in her role and again, shows off her comedic timing that we’re all so used to at this point, and the film is just wacky. If you’re looking for a movie that will make you laugh, this is the one for you.

Better Call Saul (Netflix)

It’s why you’re here, isn’t it? Better Call Saul, which is the prequel to Breaking Bad, follows Saul Goodman as he learns how to be a crooked lawyer, from the beginning of his career all the way to the man that we know him as in Breaking Bad.

Better Call Saul received critical acclaim from the moment it began in 2015, and has only continued to grow in popularity due to its incredible story and acting. Rhea Seehorn shines as Kim Wexler. While you can see that she’s good in plenty of other genres, there’s nothing quite like her in a drama, and she acts her ass off and is so deserving of that first Emmy nomination for Season 6 of the show. When the series ends, I can’t wait to see what she does next - and hopefully, her character doesn’t die.

