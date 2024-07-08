After RHONY’s Luann De Lesseps And Bethenny Frankel Squashed Their Beef, Insider Reveals Why The Make-Up Happened

Over the years, The Real Housewives franchise has become a huge sensation, with a number of cities filming or airing on Bravo and streaming with a Peacock subscription. And because of that, we've seen countless feuds started... and occasionally settled. Case in point: RHONY icons Bethenny Frankel and Luann De Lesseps recently squashed their beef, with an inside explaining why it happened. Let's break it down.

Ever since Bethenny left RHONY (again) back in 2019, there's been some simmering tension between herself and other cast members. Things heated up more when Frankel came out against Bravo and Andy Cohen, kickstarting what has been known as the "reality reckoning." But despite Luann and Bethenny being in very different standings with the network, they reunited over the weekend in the Hamptons. Frankel's Instagram showed off photos and light-hearted videos, check it out below:

A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) A photo posted by on

And just like that, two of the most iconic RHONY women are back on good terms. And to make things even sweeter, Luann even got to give a hug to Bethenny's daughter Byn. It's safe to say no one here is "being all, like uncool."

This post quickly went viral for Bravo fans, and comes after Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin reunited last summer. An insider who is allegedly close to the ladies spoke to Page Six about she moment between Bethenny and Luann went down. As they put it:

Bethenny and Luann were excited to see each other and wanted to squash their beef. They were able to put their differences aside. They had a lovely time catching up. It’s all love and things are good between the ladies; any feud they had is done with.

Honestly, this is why the OG cast of RHONY are such all-stars within the Bravoverse. They have a way of fighting and saying wild things about each other... and then somehow moving on and burying the hatchet later. We'll just have to see if the rebooted RHONY cast can do the same when they finally return for their second season.

Seeing Bethenny and Luann back together is sure to delight Bravo fans, who might have been missing the way these two both laughed and bickered over the yeas. They even quoted one of those famous beefs in the video, agreeing that life actually is a cabaret. As a reminder, you can see that sequence below:

Sonja Morgan Has A Breakdown, Bethenny Lashes Out at Luann | RHONY Highlights (S11 E15) - YouTube Watch On

Unfortunately, it's unclear if/when we'll ever see these two ladies back on the screen together. Bethenny has cut ties with Bravo, so it seems unlikely that they'll ever be on a RHONY season or even an installment of Ultimate Girls Trip.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While none of the OG RHONY stars will be back for the next season, Luann recently starred in Welcome to Crappie Lake as well as RHUGT. So hopefully everyone's favorite Countess will be back on TV sooner rather than later.

The Real Housewives of New York City is streaming in its entirety on Peacock. For now, check the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.