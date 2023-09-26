90 Day: The Last Resort's Couples Therapy Feels Fake To Me In One Major Way

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "Last Life." Read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort only has a couple of episodes left, and for some couples, it feels like no progress was made in solving their issues during the spinoff's run so far. While I'd suspect that conclusion isn't exclusive to the couples involved in this particular situation, something about the TLC all-star series has become increasingly bothersome to the point it makes the therapy feel fake. There's a lot of major drama happening outside of all the 90 Day Fiancé couples' troubles, and the common denominator is alcohol.

Alcohol was a factor regarding Angela Deem and Liz Woods' big fight, and Jovi and Yara Dufren also had their own tiff fueled by another incident involving alcohol. I could continue on down the list of similar goings-on that can be revisited via streaming with a Max subscription, but the latest episode seemed to effectively lay out why the near-constant drinking has harmed more of the therapy process than it ever helped.

The Castmembers Are Seemingly Allowed To Drink In Excess

I don't think there's anything wrong with the 90 Day Fiancé cast members indulging in a drink or twelve during this retreat, but if they're drinking seemingly every day and/or night, to the point where Asuelu Pulaa is butt-naked and dancing over the top of a lit fire pit, there might be some overindulgence happening. And that was actually the second time we've seen someone get completely naked on 90 Day: The Last Resort, for the record, since Big Ed Brown flashed Angela early on.

All of this made for great reality television, but based on the complaints from attendees of the resort during filming, it was a problem. If the partying was so rowdy and distracting for other attendees, I'd argue they were focusing harder on the partying than they ever were on couples' therapy.

The Drinking Has Led To Problems That Add On Top Of The Therapy

Drinking definitely negatively impacted Molly Hopkins and Kelly Brown's relationship, as they began airing out their dirty laundry related to struggling in their sessions with all of the other cast members. I would assume the coaches would advise against them talking about their sessions with other cast members (or anyone, really), especially not in a toxic manner where they're encouraging others to decide who is right and who is wrong. That's not therapy.

More than once, the relationship coaches have had to deal with issues that resulted from the cast members drinking the night before. It happened when Angela had a fight with Liz, resulting in guests at the resort complaining about Angela's behavior, and again when Ed and Liz had an alcohol-fueled fight. At some point, one would think the coaches would try to squash the after-therapy drinking sessions, but we're near the end, and it's still happening.

While we know at least one of these couples is headed for marriage after this therapy, there are a couple of others in trouble. We've reported on rumors saying Kalani Faagata used her hall pass and moved on from Asuelu, and that Molly filed a police report against Kelly after filming was completed for allegedly choke-slamming her daughter. I'd like to see 90 Day: The Last Resort return for another season, but only if it's seriously committed to helping couples heal and not creating new problems with the late-night hangs made for reality television.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on TLC on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET. We're nearing the end of the spinoff, but fortunately, we already know who will be on the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé kicking off in October. Spoiler alert: none of these couples are involved, but there is plenty of reason to watch.