After A$AP Rocky Sparked Wedding Rumors By Calling Rihanna His Wife, An Insider Has Weighed In
Wait, what?
Rihanna is having a pretty noteworthy year by anyone’s standards. After giving birth to her first child, son RZA, last May, the “Umbrella” singer spent her postpartum months preparing to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. She didn’t stop there, though, and when the day came for the big game, she used the huge (and high) platform to reveal to the world that she and A$AP Rocky were expecting their second child. So is it possible that she’s added to this banner year by marrying the rapper? An insider weighed in after A$AP Rocky sparked wedding rumors by calling Rihanna his wife.
During the rapper’s performance for Spotify Beach at Cannes Lions on June 21, Rihanna made a surprise appearance, US Weekly reports, and when A$AP Rocky acknowledged the mother of his children, he caused a bit of confusion, as he said:
If Rihanna and A$AP Rocky did tie the knot, the couple hasn’t made any public announcement to the effect, and one insider told US Weekly that the “wife” moniker was more of a mindset than a legality, at least for now. Per the source:
It’s certainly not rare to see a couple refer to each other as husband and wife, even before any official ceremony is held. As the insider said, it’s often just a way of further acknowledging one’s commitment to their partner, and as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seem to be in as good a place as ever with their second child on the way, it’s pretty clear that he considers himself in this for the long haul.
Still, with no explanation from RZA’s parents about the “beautiful wife” comment, there's an unknown element to the story, and another source alleged that the couple is having some fun by keeping people in the dark. They said:
So it’s not just their followers who are unclear on the state of their relationship, but apparently their friends too? That’s pretty cold, but hey, they’re not obligated to share their personal business with anyone. Surely everyone just wants to witness their love story, so hopefully they will provide some clarity to the situation soon.
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna were first rumored to be dating in 2019 after being friends for years. They were confirmed to be an item the next year, and in 2022 welcomed their first child together. Rihanna — who has had plenty of iconic style moments over the years — has continued to show off some bold looks since announcing that she is expecting her second baby, and she said she’s taken time to reflect on “the magic” of her body. While she and A$AP Rocky (probably) aren’t married yet, we’ll be impatiently awaiting any official word on if and when that will happen.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Mack Rawden
By Nick Venable
By Mick Joest
By Laura Hurley