After A$AP Rocky Sparked Wedding Rumors By Calling Rihanna His Wife, An Insider Has Weighed In

Rihanna is having a pretty noteworthy year by anyone’s standards. After giving birth to her first child, son RZA, last May, the “Umbrella” singer spent her postpartum months preparing to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. She didn’t stop there, though, and when the day came for the big game, she used the huge (and high) platform to reveal to the world that she and A$AP Rocky were expecting their second child . So is it possible that she’s added to this banner year by marrying the rapper? An insider weighed in after A$AP Rocky sparked wedding rumors by calling Rihanna his wife.

During the rapper’s performance for Spotify Beach at Cannes Lions on June 21, Rihanna made a surprise appearance, US Weekly reports, and when A$AP Rocky acknowledged the mother of his children, he caused a bit of confusion, as he said:

I’d like to dedicate this song to my beautiful wife in the motherfucking building!

If Rihanna and A$AP Rocky did tie the knot, the couple hasn’t made any public announcement to the effect, and one insider told US Weekly that the “wife” moniker was more of a mindset than a legality, at least for now. Per the source:

They’ve talked about getting married down the line. [They] both think of each other as the one they’re going to spend the rest of their life with.

It’s certainly not rare to see a couple refer to each other as husband and wife, even before any official ceremony is held. As the insider said, it’s often just a way of further acknowledging one’s commitment to their partner, and as Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seem to be in as good a place as ever with their second child on the way, it’s pretty clear that he considers himself in this for the long haul.

Still, with no explanation from RZA’s parents about the “beautiful wife” comment, there's an unknown element to the story, and another source alleged that the couple is having some fun by keeping people in the dark. They said:

[They] are actually enjoying this guessing game that’s going on amongst fans and even their close friends.

So it’s not just their followers who are unclear on the state of their relationship, but apparently their friends too? That’s pretty cold, but hey, they’re not obligated to share their personal business with anyone. Surely everyone just wants to witness their love story, so hopefully they will provide some clarity to the situation soon.