‘My Brother Taught Me Well’: Robbie Shares Advice Mike Wolfe Gave Him During All The Brouhaha After Frank Fritz’s American Pickers Exit
Bros stick together.
It’s been over a year since Frank Fritz’s stroke and more than two since he was let go from the famous History series, marking the start of an alleged feud between Fritz and Mike Wolfe. The former reality star is on the mend these days, but there’s still a faction of fans who haven’t forgotten what happened behind-the-scenes of the long-running TV series. Now, semi-newcomer Robbie Wolfe has spoken out about the “haters” and the advice his brother Mike gave him when he joined the show.
While Robbie Wolfe had popped up on American Pickers over the years, it was only after Fritz’s exit that he became a regular fixture on the show, even appearing in official promotional posters for the History series. He officially joined in the capacity of “lead host” at the start of 2023, and it was around that time his brother gave him a piece of advice about dealing with criticism online.
In an interview with the Des Moines Register he went into detail about what his brother told him.
It’s advice that has seemingly served him well. It's also a message many people on the Internet could likely stand to hear. The majority of people are not going to comment on posts and of those who do comment, most are nice. It’s just that the negative comments tend to stand out a bit more, but per Wolfe, keeping the focus on the positive is the key to maintaining a good attitude about the job… and its fans.
To his point, it would be weird to be a normal, anonymous dude and then to suddenly draw the attention of the Internet’s ire. Entire books have been written on what it’s like to be canceled by the internet, and in Robbie Wolfe’s case, all of that vitriol happened simply because he signed on to help with American Pickers after its former sidekick left and was not asked to return back.
This led to members of the Pickers fanbase pushing back and feeling like the show had lost some of its charisma after it changed course. While this attitude has died down a bit over time, it was coming to a head as Robbie became a more permanent fixture on the series and as news broke about Fritz's stroke and subsequent recovery.
The thing is when last we heard about Frank Fritz’s condition, we learned he was still “picking signs” and doing the work he loves on the regular. He and Mike Wolfe allegedly reunited in the summer of 2023 and the new season hit the TV schedule to more positivity at the tail end of last year. While it's been a lot of ups and downs for the show and its cast, it seems like Robbie Wolfe has a pretty good perspective on the gig, and it sounds like he can chalk at least a little bit of that up to the note from his famous brother.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Carly Levy
By Riley Utley