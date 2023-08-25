A Year After Frank Fritz’s Stroke, A Friend Of The American Pickers Star Has An Update On His Condition
Oh wow.
It’s been a little over a year since Frank Fritz had a stroke that reportedly left him in a wheelchair and under the care of a guardianship. The health incident had occurred after a highly publicized fallout between Fritz and his American Pickers co-star Mike Wolfe, and fans had rallied around the former TV star in the aftermath. Now, a year later, we’re finally getting an update on his condition.
The last we’d heard about the TV personality happened earlier in the summer and only came because court documents had been filed related to his conservatorship. At the time, we learned the bank keeping tabs on the conservatorship was asking that the “inventory and related documents” be sealed so Fritz could maintain some privacy. Prior to that, the most recent update about the American Pickers star’s health we’d gotten had to do with multiple 911 calls being placed to his house after his stroke.
An Update On The American Pickers Star's Condition
Now, however, an insider has spoken out about what’s going on with the former reality star, and it generally sounds like it is good news. Per the friend of the star who spoke anonymously with The Sun, Frank is still in "outpatient therapy" but continues to be on the mend:
And while the comment makes it sound like Fritz is still dealing with some difficulties in the aftermath of what was a major health incident, it mostly sounds like positive news.
Frank Fritz Is Not As 'Debilitated' As Some Reports Have Indicated
In the past, people close to Fritz had reported he’d vacated a rehab center and returned home but that a long road to recovery was ahead for the Pickers star. Eventually, a guardian even got involved with Fritz’s care, but the insider also mentioned that reports of the TV name being “debilitated” have been blown out of proportion.
At the end of the day, it sounds as if the reality star is moving forward and trying to make the best of a situation that was seemingly pretty rough.
He was only 56 at the time of his stroke, but had mentioned dealing with health issues in the years previous. In fact, he’d initially taken leave from American Pickers to deal with a back issue, and was ultimately not asked back by History and Mike Wolfe. The two allegedly reunited this summer.
