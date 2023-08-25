A Year After Frank Fritz’s Stroke, A Friend Of The American Pickers Star Has An Update On His Condition

It’s been a little over a year since Frank Fritz had a stroke that reportedly left him in a wheelchair and under the care of a guardianship. The health incident had occurred after a highly publicized fallout between Fritz and his American Pickers co-star Mike Wolfe, and fans had rallied around the former TV star in the aftermath. Now, a year later, we’re finally getting an update on his condition.

The last we’d heard about the TV personality happened earlier in the summer and only came because court documents had been filed related to his conservatorship. At the time, we learned the bank keeping tabs on the conservatorship was asking that the “inventory and related documents” be sealed so Fritz could maintain some privacy . Prior to that, the most recent update about the American Pickers star’s health we’d gotten had to do with multiple 911 calls being placed to his house after his stroke.

Now, however, an insider has spoken out about what’s going on with the former reality star, and it generally sounds like it is good news. Per the friend of the star who spoke anonymously with The Sun, Frank is still in "outpatient therapy" but continues to be on the mend:

Frank continues to improve daily. You’re never 100 percent after a stroke, but he’s fine. He’s aware of what’s going on. If he were sitting here right now, you could sit and talk to him. He’s the same old Frank.

And while the comment makes it sound like Fritz is still dealing with some difficulties in the aftermath of what was a major health incident, it mostly sounds like positive news.

Frank Fritz Is Not As 'Debilitated' As Some Reports Have Indicated

In the past, people close to Fritz had reported he’d vacated a rehab center and returned home but that a long road to recovery was ahead for the Pickers star . Eventually, a guardian even got involved with Fritz’s care , but the insider also mentioned that reports of the TV name being “debilitated” have been blown out of proportion.

He’s had a stroke, but he’s definitely not debilitated to the point where he can’t do anything or do whatever he wants. He doesn’t have any problems with that. It’s just a change of lifestyle and it slowed him down. He’s the same old Frank. He has a good attitude and a great sense of humor. His mindset is positive.

At the end of the day, it sounds as if the reality star is moving forward and trying to make the best of a situation that was seemingly pretty rough.

We crack jokes all the time. You gotta make the best of the situation so he’s come to terms with all of that. His mind is right, he’s a happy guy and his sense of humor is there.