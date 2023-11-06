Does Frank Fritz Ever Pick Anymore? An Insider Has The Details Over A Year After The American Pickers Star's Stroke

Frank Fritz has been in the news a lot lately. There’s the feud he allegedly had with Mike Wolfe , and then the American Pickers star suffered a stroke that has had him on the fanbase’s mind over the past year or so. While insiders and court documents have shared some tidbits about the former reality star’s recovery, a full update came down the pipeline recently, and it’s good news.

Around the one-year anniversary of his stroke, an insider spoke out about the TV personality continuing “to improve daily.” At the time, the insider noted Fritz’s health seemed to be on the mend , though they mentioned the fact no one is ever “100%” after a stroke. But it seems as if the former star is at a point now where he can get back to the business of living and not just recovering – and that includes getting down to some work.

Does Frank Fritz Still Work As A Picker?

Frank Fritz has long had a store called Frank Fritz Finds, and while complaints about the Iowa location have been rampant as the star has dealt with health issues, it does seem as if there is a concerted effort from the former reality start to stay in the picking game. Per a report over at The Sun , he’s been hanging around with friends who enjoy picking and has found a new way to feed his hobby:

They collect. With the internet, you can’t help but not. They’re buying and selling there all the time on the internet. He sells stuff all the time to private people. He’s still picking signs, it’s his favorite. He’s a collector and a motorcycle head.

Fritz had not stopped picking after his exit from Pickers, but given reports indicating he has been wheelchair bound since his health incident, it’s great to hear he’s found new ways of doing what he loves.

Frank Fritz Is Reportedly Watching American Pickers On History (Or Peacock)

While Frank was seemingly unhappy about being let go from American Pickers, in more recent months he’s allegedly come closer to being at peace with what happened. For example, he and Mike Wolfe allegedly reunited at the beginning of the summer and buried the hatchet. Things have gotten to the point where Fritz is apparently even cool with and enjoying watching new episodes of Pickers on the History Channel (or possibly with his Peacock subscription, we're not sure).

He watches the new episodes. He’ll laugh about it. Got to find something on there to razz them about. He’ll tell them about it.

So, in general it sounds like bygones have been bygones.

Now, of course the fanbase is a different matter, as there is certainly still a small (but vocal) American Pickers fanbase out there that would prefer seeing Wolfe pick with his childhood pal rather than people like his brother Robbie. But given Frank Fritz doesn’t seem to be getting out as much these days, a full-on TV reunion may not be a possibility. Per the insider:

Since the stroke, he’s been totally incognito. He doesn’t care to fraternize. He’s home when he wants to be.

So, if you were hoping Fritz might make a comeback on the series, it’s both a bit of good and bad news. On the one hand, he seems to be on the mend, both physically and in regards to his relationships. On the other hand, though he may be in better shape to make a return to the reality series, if what the insider says is true, the interest simply may never be there. We’ll have to wait and see what happens as Pickers continues filming in the years to come – if it continues filming.