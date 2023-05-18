Roseanne Barr Blames Sara Gilbert For Revival's Cancellation: 'She Stabbed Me In The Back'
Not over it.
The Conners recently received good news from ABC, with the announcement of a sixth season to come this fall (though probably later than usual). However, as fans celebrate the renewal news, it might be easy to forget that five years ago the spinoff was born after controversial comments from Rosanne Barr caused the cancellation of her eponymous sitcom. Barr certainly hasn’t forgotten that, and she spoke out again recently, putting the blame on her former co-star Sara Gilbert, saying that The Conners star “stabbed me in the back.”
Roseanne Barr has seemingly always seen Sara Gilbert as the reason the Roseanne revival came to end, after the Darlene portrayer denounced Barr’s racist tweet about former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, with Barr even comparing Gilbert to Hanibal Lector. The former queen of primetime repeated similar sentiments on The Megyn Kelly Show’s YouTube channel in a conversation about cancel culture, in which Barr said:
Not only does Roseanne Barr feel that Sara Gilbert speaking out on Twitter led to her show’s cancellation, but she was clearly hurt by her former co-star’s discussions of the issue on the CBS daytime talk show.
However, the Roseanne star was known at the time for tweeting her strong opinions, and ABC had reportedly already contacted her on multiple occasions about her Twitter rage. The racist comment toward Valerie Jarrett proved to be the nail in the sitcom’s coffin, and for that of her character.
When The Conners premiered in 2018 sans-Roseanne Barr, it was revealed that the Conner matriarch had died of an opioid overdose. The actress spoke about her distaste for that decision at the time, and she divulged to Megyn Kelly that she took the message personally, saying it wasn’t just her TV character who died, but her personal character as well. She explained:
Thankfully, it didn’t come to that, and Roseanne Barr admitted that she thinks she’s better off without her former co-stars in her life now. You can see their conversation below:
While the comedian hasn’t appeared on television since her fall from grace, she did record a standup special, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, in which she namechecked Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K. in regard to their own controversies.
As for The Conners, the ongoing WGA writers strike has things up in the air in regards to its Season 6 premiere date, but keep an eye on the 2023 TV schedule to see all of the upcoming premieres.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Ryan LaBee
By Riley Utley
By Carly Levy
By Mack Rawden
By Nick Venable