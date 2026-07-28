The View Alum Rosie O’Donnell Can Revisit That Infamous Elisabeth Hasselbeck Fight, But ‘Can’t Watch’ A Different Interview

There have been plenty of disagreements amongst The View’s co-hosts — just turn on any weekday episode on the 2026 TV schedule, and you’re likely to find one — but some skirmishes over the years live in infamy. The on-air argument between Rosie O’Donnell and Elisabeth Hasselbeck is one of those, but while O’Donnell said she sometimes revisits that 2007 episode, there’s a different interview that she “can’t watch” back.

Rosie O’Donnell did two stints on The View, each lasting less than a year. The first ended in 2007 after she and Elisabeth Hasselbeck — who were friends despite their different political leanings — got into an argument about the Iraq War. The comedienne recalled to People:

Listen, it’s known that me and Elisabeth Hasselbeck did not have a great ending to our friendship, so I would say that was the most problematic, perhaps. But we did get along right up until the end, and then it blew up on national TV. Sometimes I watch that one.

Rosie O’Donnell has looked back on the feud before, saying that she and Elisabeth Hasselbeck would go to Broadway shows together, and they visited the sets of kids TV shows with their children. That all app