Children of Blood and Bone Trailer Shows Insane Cast In Director's Magical Woman King Follow Up
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By Ryan LaBee
Published
Gina Prince-Bythewood brought an army of talent with her for this adaptation.
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Gina Prince-Bythewood knows a thing or two about making warriors look formidable for the big screen. After turning Viola Davis and the Agojie into one of 2022’s most memorable screen armies with The Woman King, the filmmaker is moving into fantasy with her upcoming page to screen adaptation of the beloved YA novel Children of Blood and Bone. And with the first trailer finally dropping, it's pretty clear she has brought that same physical force to a world filled with stolen magic, royal cruelty and an insane cast that is worthy of a follow-up to The Woman King.
Paramount’s official trailer introduces Thuso Mbedu as Zélie, a young woman fighti