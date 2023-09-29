Despite ‘Rough Year,’ Kyle Richards Came Out To Support Mauricio Umansky At The Dancing With The Stars Premiere

Dancing With the Stars is back on ABC with Season 32. While there were worries that the show could be pushed back because of the strikes, the premiere moved forward without any problems. As the new star-studded cast showed off their dancing skills on the ballroom floor for the premiere this week, fans weren’t the only ones tuned in. Family and friends of the celebrities and pros came out to support too, and this included Mauricio Umansky’s estranged wife, Kyle Richards.

The pair, who can be seen on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, have had a rough year, as they noted in a joint Instagram statement in July. They said this year has been “the most challenging one of our marriage. But we love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.” Despite their rough patch, though, Richards made sure to show up to the DWTS premiere to support her partner.

Via Us Weekly, Umansky’s sister, Sharon Umansky Benton, shared an Instagram Story featuring Richards at the premiere alongside three of her daughters, two of whom she shares with Mauricio Umansky. Richards even encouraged her followers to vote for Umansky and his partner, Emma Slater, on Instagram before the episode started. She made sure to share all of the important information about voting, which will definitely continue to be helpful for as long as her husband is on the series:

Over the summer, there were rumors that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky may have split, but there was more evidence supporting the fact they hadn’t. They spent the Fourth of July weekend together, even though their joint statement came out on the patriotic holiday. Their family also took a vacation to Italy in August, and Richards documented it all on her Instagram. It seems like their relationship is doing well right now, and they are working through the hardships. No matter what has happened between them and where they stand, Richards is still showing support for her hubby, which is all that matters.

Umansky and Emma Slater danced the Jive for the premiere and got a 15 out of 30. They were able to make it through to next week, thanks to the fans who voted for them. His wife will likely continue to be his cheerleader as the two continue to work on their relationship. Based on her appearance and post about the show, it’s clear that they still care for each other, even if they may not be as close as they once were. Relationships are all about overcoming obstacles.

How long Mauricio Umansky will last on Dancing With the Stars is up to the fans, and we'll be sure to keep you posted on his and Kyle Richards' relationship as the show continues to air. Be sure to tune in every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC or with a Disney+ subscription to watch Dancing With the Stars' season featured on the 2023 TV schedule.